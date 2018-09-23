This republican who is so bad six of his siblings are campaigning against him.

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar is such an embarrassment to his family, six of his younger siblings are actively campaigning against him.

In a series of campaign ads recently released ad by Dr. David Brill, his Democratic opponent for the 4th district Congressional seat, Gosar’s siblings, Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan, and Gaston all come out against their brother’s candidacy.

What a wild ad. Six of Republican Arizona congressman Paul Gosar's nine siblings endorse his Democratic opponent: https://t.co/HCHJhQyFlZ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 21, 2018

What did Rep. Paul Gosar do to his siblings to get six (6!) of them to endorse his opponent? https://t.co/B21WSUJAEp — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 21, 2018

“He’s not listening to you and he doesn’t have your interests at heart,” Tim Gosar, the Congressman's brother says in an ad.

“I think our brother has traded a lot of the values we shared at the kitchen table,”the Congressman’s sister, Joan, says in another ad.

“We’ve got to stand up for our good name, this is not who we are,” his brother, David, said.

Gosar’s sister, Grace, a rural physician with cancer, recorded a heart-wrenching, two-minute commercial focusing on healthcare.