This republican who is so bad six of his siblings are campaigning against him.

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar is such an embarrassment to his family, six of his younger siblings are actively campaigning against him.
In a series of campaign ads recently released ad by Dr. David Brill, his Democratic opponent for the 4th district Congressional seat, Gosar’s siblings, Grace, David, Jennifer, Tim, Joan, and Gaston all come out against their brother’s candidacy.
“He’s not listening to you and he doesn’t have your interests at heart,” Tim Gosar, the Congressman's brother says in an ad.
“I think our brother has traded a lot of the values we shared at the kitchen table,”the Congressman’s sister, Joan, says in another ad.
“We’ve got to stand up for our good name, this is not who we are,” his brother, David, said.
Gosar’s sister, Grace, a rural physician with cancer, recorded a heart-wrenching, two-minute commercial focusing on healthcare.
Congressman Gosar has slammed the ads, telling CNN in a statement that the siblings featured in the ad are “liberal Democrats who hate President Trump” and slammed his opponent for engaging “in this shameful attack.”
“You can’t pick your family,” Gosar added. “We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate. To the six angry Democrat Gosars — see you at Mom and Dad’s house!”
Gosar’s siblings have split with him because of his strident anti-immigrant views and his dishonest embrace of troubling conspiracy theories.
He has also called prominent current and former justice department officials investigating Russia’s attempts to undermine Americans democratic system, “traitors.”
Gosar has also hell bent on constructing Trump’s wall across the U.S.-Mexico border and has railed against DACA.
In October 17, Gosar suggested that the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville was coordinated by “the left” and called Democratic donor George Soros a Nazi collaborator.
Soros is Jewish.
This prompted his siblings to lash out in an open letter in the Kingman Daily Miner. “Paul confabulated horrendous lies about Soros as a young boy who survived the Holocaust, and followed it with invented notions that Soros was behind the Charlottesville Nazis,” the siblings wrote. “Paul’s deceit was uttered without a shred of evidence.”
“It is extremely upsetting to have to call you out on this, Paul, but you’ve forced our hand with your deceit and antisemitic dog whistle,” the letter concludes.
Thanksgiving should be fun at the Gosar’s parents’ house this year.