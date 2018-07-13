This simple math problem is driving everyone nuts. Can you solve it?

There’s nothing like a simple math problem to make you feel really stupid.

PeerieBresks posted a simple math riddle on Mumsnet, a parenting forum, and it racked up over 500 comments because people couldn’t agree on the correct answer.

Here’s the question:

A man buys a horse for $60. He sells the horse for $70. He then buys the horse back for $80. And he sells the horse again for $90. In the end, how much money did the man make or lose? Or did he break even?

Most of the Mumsnet users posted a sum between $10 and $30 and a few even said he broke even.

What do you think?

