This stripper's drawings shatter all myths about sex workers
Tod Perry
Aug 08, 2018@10:28 PM
Strippers deserve respect. They have to be able to dance, look sexy, carry on fun conversations, and solve your relationship issues, all while putting their safety on the line. Author Jacq the Stripper has found a fun way to shatter the myths surrounding sex work: comics.

Jacq recently released a new book entitled, “STRIPTASTIC!” It’s a hilarious collection of drawings that show how strippers are just people doing a job like everyone else.

“Comics are such a great medium,” she told Cosmopolitan. “It's fast — stripping has made me very impatient for things that take more than 2.5 minutes to accomplish — and if done right, can illustrate a very complex idea with a few simple lines. And if I'm lucky, it makes a viewer laugh and reminds him or her that strippers are human beings who showed up to work to graciously entertain you.”

Here's a collection of some of her best comics.

I'm so good at math it hurts #yesastripper

A post shared by JACQ THE STRIPPER (@jacqthestripper) on

When I open my own club it’s gonna be called Reparations.

A post shared by JACQ THE STRIPPER (@jacqthestripper) on

Cocktail parties are so fun #offdutystripper

A post shared by JACQ THE STRIPPER (@jacqthestripper) on

Happy Father’s Day (from #striptastic)

A post shared by JACQ THE STRIPPER (@jacqthestripper) on

You’re never too pretty to be self-employed 🤑🤑🤑#theinquisitivestripper

A post shared by JACQ THE STRIPPER (@jacqthestripper) on

I've been treated way shittier by civilians than clients. #stripperproblems

A post shared by JACQ THE STRIPPER (@jacqthestripper) on

