This stripper's drawings shatter all myths about sex workers

Strippers deserve respect. They have to be able to dance, look sexy, carry on fun conversations, and solve your relationship issues, all while putting their safety on the line. Author Jacq the Stripper has found a fun way to shatter the myths surrounding sex work: comics.

Jacq recently released a new book entitled, “STRIPTASTIC!” It’s a hilarious collection of drawings that show how strippers are just people doing a job like everyone else.

“Comics are such a great medium,” she told Cosmopolitan. “It's fast — stripping has made me very impatient for things that take more than 2.5 minutes to accomplish — and if done right, can illustrate a very complex idea with a few simple lines. And if I'm lucky, it makes a viewer laugh and reminds him or her that strippers are human beings who showed up to work to graciously entertain you.”

Here's a collection of some of her best comics.