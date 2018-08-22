This video of Keanu and Winona professing their raging crushes on each other is adorable AF

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are the poster children of Gen X if there ever were any.

In their heyday, Ryder starred in the iconic slacker film “Reality Bites” and Reeves was far from bogus in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.”

The two have starred in four films together, “Bram Stoker's Dracula” (1992), “A Scanner Darkly” (2006), “The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee” (2009), and the upcoming rom-com, “Destination Wedding” (2018).

Rumor has it they were an item back in 2008 while on the set of “Pippa Lee.”

To promote their new film, the two sat down for an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" and their chemistry was adorable. Both actors acted like giddy teenagers when speaking about each other.

“He's one of my favorite people, to work with, to be around …” Ryder said of Reeves before he chimed in with, “I feel the same way.”

Reeves gushed over Ryder when asked why he’s so fond of her. “She's a good friend, sense of humor, intelligence, mind, beautiful world, beautiful heart, beautiful spirit, and a damn fine actress,” he said.