Viral Facebook post about a package shows what it's really like to be black in America

A few months back, a simple mistake by UPS presented an opportunity to make an important statement about the state of being black in America in 2018.

Sean Carter, a Harvard-educated lawyer in Arizona, received a UPS package on his doorstep that was supposed to be delivered to one of his neighbors.

Carter lives in a predominantly white neighborhood.

Instead of simply dropping the package of at the correct address, he called the shipping company and requested it pick the package up for redelivery.

He created a Facebook post about his decision and it has stoked a meaningful conversation about race in America. Since, it’s received over 80,000 comments and 123,000 shares.

This package has been sitting outside my house for days now. Why? Because we are black. And yes, I’ll explain. UPS... Posted by Sean Carter on Saturday, April 28, 2018

At first glace it seems like Carter is being rude, but at a time when black men are still seen as an existential threat by many, Carter wouldn’t put his or his son’s lives at risk.

Here's excerpt from Carter's post.