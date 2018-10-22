T.I.'s sexy new promo clip has Melania Trump calling for a boycott.

Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, is calling for a boycott of rapper T.I. after he posted a steamy teaser clip for his new album featuring a Mrs. Trump look-a-like.

On October 12, T.I. dropped a one-minute clip that begins with video of President Trump boarding his helicopter. "Melania Trump did not go to Mar-a-Lago with the president this weekend,” the narrator says. “Which has a lot of people wondering."

After the president flies off, a Melania look-a-like struts into the oval office, wearing her "I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?" jacket and flashes T.I. as he lights a cigar.

Buck-naked fake Melania then does a sexy dance for T.I. on the oval office desk and vandalizes a painting of her husband.

Along with the video, T.I. took a shot at Trump's biggest supporter in the hip-hop community, Kanye West. “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye,” he tweeted.