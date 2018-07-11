14 cross-stitches for the 21st century

Before Etsy, cross-stich was always the preferred mode of self-expression for old ladies in flyover states. But now, a new generation of crafty people have discovered the art form and expanded its message beyond "Home Sweet Home."

Here's some of the most hilarious pieces from the current cross-stitch renaissance.

1.) Imma let you finish, but this cross-stitch is the greatest of all time.

2.) This artwork really ties the room together.

3.) On which couch, specifically?

4.) Don't mind if I do.