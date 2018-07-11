14 cross-stitches for the 21st century

14 cross-stitches for the 21st century
Tod Perry
Jul 11, 2018@10:49 PM
Before Etsy, cross-stich was always the preferred mode of self-expression for old ladies in flyover states. But now, a new generation of crafty people have discovered the art form and expanded its message beyond "Home Sweet Home."

Here's some of the most hilarious pieces from the current cross-stitch renaissance.

1.) Imma let you finish, but this cross-stitch is the greatest of all time.

View post on imgur.com

2.) This artwork really ties the room together.

View post on imgur.com

3.) On which couch, specifically?

View post on imgur.com

4.) Don't mind if I do.

View post on imgur.com
5.) Syphilis looks so cute beneath a microscope.

View post on imgur.com

6.) Resist-stitch

View post on imgur.com

7.) Let your freak flag fly.

View post on imgur.com
8.) Great stich to hang in your office space.

View post on imgur.com

9.) Just in case you didn't know I'm vegan. I'm vegan. Did I mention I'm vegan?

View post on imgur.com

10.) A not-so-subtle message to house guests that won't leave.

View post on imgur.com
11.) "Shante, you stay. But everyone else in the kitchen needs to ..."

View post on imgur.com

12.) There will be no joy in this house while we're listening to Morrissey.

View post on imgur.com

13. The wisdom of Dr. Ellie Sattler.

View post on imgur.com
14. WWDBD?

View post on imgur.com
