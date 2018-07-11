14 cross-stitches for the 21st century

Before Etsy, cross-stich was always the preferred mode of self-expression for old ladies in flyover states. But now, a new generation of crafty people have discovered the art form and expanded its message beyond "Home Sweet Home."
Here's some of the most hilarious pieces from the current cross-stitch renaissance.
1.) Imma let you finish, but this cross-stitch is the greatest of all time.
2.) This artwork really ties the room together.
3.) On which couch, specifically?
4.) Don't mind if I do.
5.) Syphilis looks so cute beneath a microscope.
6.) Resist-stitch
7.) Let your freak flag fly.
8.) Great stich to hang in your office space.
9.) Just in case you didn't know I'm vegan. I'm vegan. Did I mention I'm vegan?
10.) A not-so-subtle message to house guests that won't leave.
11.) "Shante, you stay. But everyone else in the kitchen needs to ..."
12.) There will be no joy in this house while we're listening to Morrissey.
13. The wisdom of Dr. Ellie Sattler.
14. WWDBD?