16 kinda creepy dog bios that are still somehow just perfect

Dog owners often project human behaviors and emotions onto their pets. People will say their dog is smiling, when in reality it may just be hot. Or they think their dog gave them a kiss when, in reality, it just wants to taste what you ate for breakfast.

The smart person word for it is “anthropomorphizing” and scientists say it’s something humans are born to do.

Now, people are anthromorphodizing (or whatever it's called) one step further by taking photos of dogs dressed as people and making up biographies for them. Some of them are pretty doggone funny (see what we did there?).