14 life hacks that could probably kill you

14 life hacks that could probably kill you
Tod Perry
Aug 31, 2018@10:12 PM
Advertising

The internet is filled with life hacks, pro tips, and DIY advice. Not all of it is good. In fact, some of it can be hazardous to your health and the well-being of others.

Here are some of the worst life hacks the internet has ever seen.

1. Now you can churn butter while making a phone call

Pinterest

14 life hacks that could probably kill you

2. Mmmmm ... New York steak with a hint of chrome.

Pinterest

14 life hacks that could probably kill you

3. Keep your breakfast warm without leaving your desk.

View post on imgur.com

4. How to stay up while cramming for finals.

Advertising
View post on imgur.com

5. Super-easy get-rich-quick scheme.

View post on imgur.com

6. I don't know why no one thought of this before.

Advertising
View post on imgur.com

7. DIY pizza oven.

View post on imgur.com

8. A sure-fire cavity-killer.

Advertising
View post on imgur.com

9. That's just damn fine common sense.

View post on imgur.com

10. You'll never lose your keys again.

View post on imgur.com
Advertising

11. Stop trying to be a hero.

View post on imgur.com

12. Say goodbye to stale chips forever.

Advertising
View post on imgur.com

13. Calling all amateur Steve Irwins out there.

View post on imgur.com

14. It's just simple common sense, that's all.

Advertising
View post on imgur.com
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 