15 tweets from parents that are actually crazy funny

1.)
Starting to think my kid's dinosaur yearns for something more. pic.twitter.com/64wJRdQK5V— dadpression (@Dadpression) August 20, 2017
2.)
My kid threatened to hold her breath until I gave her dessert. She's now passed out on the kitchen floor. I don't negotiate with terrorists.— Tim (@Playing_Dad) January 10, 2013
3.)
watching the kids play hide and seek in the park and mine just hid behind a chain link fence— Josh (@iwearaonesie) January 27, 2014
at least we don't have to save for college
4.)
Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017
5.)
I turned off the TV today and made my kids play board games like it was 1955 and now I know why all of our grandparents were alcoholics— Ash (an female) (@adult_mom) March 19, 2017
6.)
I like having conversations with kids. Grownups never ask me what my third favorite reptile is.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 28, 2017
7.)
Me: Harry Potter can use magic to fix his glasses.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 10, 2017
6-year-old: Why doesn't he use magic to fix his eyes?
Me: *questions everything I know*
8.)
What I thought I would say as a parent:— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) February 2, 2017
"You are going to change the world."
What I say as a parent:
"Stop licking the window."
9.)
Spoiler alert: Kids are the most expensive free thing you'll ever have.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) July 7, 2017
10.)
My son was crying and asked, "why doesn't the dog have to wear pants?" And it's like, I don't even know. So now I'm putting pants on a dog.— tragic ally (@TragicAllyHere) September 30, 2016
11.)
The same kid who claimed she needs a fidget spinner b/c she "can't focus" just spent 8 minutes picking every sesame seed off her bagel.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 21, 2017
12.)
I just asked my 8yo to quit yelling and he said, "I'm NOT yelling. This is my voice and all my life I've been whispering. Now I'm free!"— JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) December 21, 2013
13.)
My 7yo lost his lunchbox, but he did bring home a giant leaf, so I guess we'll just wrap up his lunch in that from now on.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) January 30, 2017
14.)
Can't figure out 7th grade son's math homework -- despite using his book, Google, Wikipedia, and about five wine coolers.— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) October 27, 2016
15.)
I miss the days when my youngest was afraid of skeletons and cried when I told her she had a skeleton inside of her.— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) June 15, 2017