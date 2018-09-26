Toothbrush company faces huge backlash after releasing a sexist, porny ad campaign.

Toothbrush ads tend to be pretty tame. They usually say something like “4 out of 5 dentists agree, our toothbrush is the best” or “our toothbrush gets the plaque your current one is missing.”

But London-based Brushbox found a way to make an ad that is not only terribly sexist, but borderline pornographic … and they thought it was a good idea.

Brushbox is a subscription-based service, kind of like Dollar Shave Club, and its ads were included in welcome packs for freshman students at the University of Sussex in England.

The ads doubled as beer mats and on one side there was the porno-adjacent image of a woman’s mouth filled with white, frothy toothpaste dropping down her chin.

The other side said, “Whether you spit or swallow as part of your (twice…) daily oral regime, place your oral health on autopilot with Brushbox.”

To take things a step further, the beer mat has a hanger so someone could attach it to their nose and appear as if they just pleasured someone orally.

Not sure who would do that, but, theoretically, someone could.