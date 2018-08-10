Twin sisters married twin brothers and it was kinda cool and kinda creepy

When identical twin sisters, Brittany and Briana Deane, 32, met identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 34, last year at the Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, it was a dream come true for all four of them.

Both sets of twins hoped to marry another set of twins. The men even pledged to never marry “singletons” or people without a twin sibling. “It’s really been a fairytale come true. Marrying twins is something that's very important to us,” Briana told People. “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

On Saturday, August 4, a year after the couples met at the Twins Days Festival, they were married at the annual event. The wedding was presided over by twin officiants and they wore matching dresses and suits. The theme was “Twice Upon a Time.”

