Twitter freaked out about another Kardashian-Jenner ‘Photoshop fail,’ but Calvin Klein is fighting back

To promote its Fall 2018 jeans and underwear campaign, Calvin Klein got the Kardashian-Jenner clan in its undies (minus Kendall) to pose for a series of black-and-white photos. The soon-to-be-born child of Khloe also makes an appearance, albeit in-utero.
Eagle-eyed Kardashian watchers soon began tweeting that Kourtney’s right arm looks a little too thin in the photo. Could it be another example of a Photoshop fail?
But Calvin Klein came to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s defense saying that Kourtney’s rail-thin arm isn’t because the photo has been altered, but rather a lighting issue.
"As you'll see from the high-res version of the image, there are no issues with Kourtney's arm," Calvin Klein, Inc. wrote in a statement. "However, the light is hitting it which makes it slightly less defined. Unfortunately, when the image is posted to social media in a lower-resolution format, the shape of her arm loses its definition, creating the effect which social media users have commented on."
Here is the high-res photo provided by Calvin Klein and it does appear as though Kourtney’s thin arm is the result of a streak of light blending in with the back round.