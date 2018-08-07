Twitter freaked out about another Kardashian-Jenner ‘Photoshop fail,’ but Calvin Klein is fighting back

To promote its Fall 2018 jeans and underwear campaign, Calvin Klein got the Kardashian-Jenner clan in its undies (minus Kendall) to pose for a series of black-and-white photos. The soon-to-be-born child of Khloe also makes an appearance, albeit in-utero.

Our new Fall 2018 @calvinklein underwear & jeans campaign. Join Our Family. #MYCALVINS

Go see more at https://t.co/Z6bQqYDGMy 📷 Willy Vanderperre pic.twitter.com/wARlwimYC3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 1, 2018

Eagle-eyed Kardashian watchers soon began tweeting that Kourtney’s right arm looks a little too thin in the photo. Could it be another example of a Photoshop fail?

Kourtneys arm 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — My name Jeff (@RealAquabandz) August 1, 2018

Can we all just pause and look at the photoshop fail of Kourtney’s arm.. Lol pic.twitter.com/v4KZ8RtNNy — Taylor (@taylorgirls_) August 1, 2018

Kourtney’s right arm at the bottom looks like a peg 😆 — Dorothy (@dorothybegood) August 1, 2018

But Calvin Klein came to the Kardashian-Jenner family’s defense saying that Kourtney’s rail-thin arm isn’t because the photo has been altered, but rather a lighting issue.

"As you'll see from the high-res version of the image, there are no issues with Kourtney's arm," Calvin Klein, Inc. wrote in a statement. "However, the light is hitting it which makes it slightly less defined. Unfortunately, when the image is posted to social media in a lower-resolution format, the shape of her arm loses its definition, creating the effect which social media users have commented on."