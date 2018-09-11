Victoria Beckham celebrates the anniversary of her fashion line by getting stuck in her own shopping bag

Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham has always been criticized for appearing too serious when she's out in public. She’s worn a dour expression ever since she first adopted her Spice Girl persona in the mid ‘90s.
She addressed the issue once on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
“The questions I get asked all the time is why don’t I smile … people think I’m so miserable! Fashion stole my smile,” she said.
Now, the tenth anniversary of her fashion line has finally given Beckham something to smile about. She’s celebrated the landmark achievement by teaming up with photographer Juergen Teller for a funny photo shoot that shows her trapped inside one of her own Victoria Beckham shopping bags.
The shoot is an homage to photographs Beckham took with Teller ten years ago. But then, the bag was Mark Jacobs.
“When Marc Jacobs featured me coming out of a shopping bag a decade ago it really was just the beginning of my journey into the fashion industry,” she wrote in a press release. “It was funny and ironic and brilliantly captured by Juergen Teller.”
“I have always put all of me in to my brand and I wanted to convey that message with these images.” Beckham continued. “That I am and have been literally ‘putting Victoria into Victoria Beckham since 2008.’ If there was a strapline, that would be it! It’s tongue-in-cheek but there’s a real message in it for me.”
Earlier this month, Beckham revived her Posh Space character in a humorous video for British Vogue.