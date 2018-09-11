Victoria Beckham celebrates the anniversary of her fashion line by getting stuck in her own shopping bag

Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham has always been criticized for appearing too serious when she's out in public. She’s worn a dour expression ever since she first adopted her Spice Girl persona in the mid ‘90s.

She addressed the issue once on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

“The questions I get asked all the time is why don’t I smile … people think I’m so miserable! Fashion stole my smile,” she said.

Now, the tenth anniversary of her fashion line has finally given Beckham something to smile about. She’s celebrated the landmark achievement by teaming up with photographer Juergen Teller for a funny photo shoot that shows her trapped inside one of her own Victoria Beckham shopping bags.