Victoria Beckham slammed for t-shirt designed to make fun of mental illness

Fashion designer and part-time Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, took some heat on social media for a new shirt she’s designed.

Her new $150 black-and-white t-shirt displays the phrase, “It’s a dark but happy place” and some people believe it makes light of depression.

#olaizolav wearing the #DarkButHappyPlace Tee in black. Available at www.victoriabeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street, London. Posted by Victoria Beckham on Tuesday, August 14, 2018

“Depression is dark but not a happy place!” one commenter said on her Facebook page. “I’m a bit confused as to why this is on clothing, especially when there is a massive mental health campaign right now,” commented another user.

Another enraged commenter didn’t like the shirt’s sentiment or design. “Sounds like a piss take of depression. And looks like a piss take in awful font and school jumper style design. Pretty sure (chain store) Tesco would knock something more uplifting with their personalisation process…Terrible ad!”

While others don't see it as a problem. “LOVE THE SHIRT!!!!!!!!,” a commenter named Kimberly empahtically wrote. “People need to quit guessing and judging by what something/someone says. It is absurd of what the world has come to with all the judging. I love the saying. Don't think for a second that she is mocking anyone or anything. Geez LOL”