Victoria Beckham slammed for t-shirt designed to make fun of mental illness

Fashion designer and part-time Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, took some heat on social media for a new shirt she’s designed.
Her new $150 black-and-white t-shirt displays the phrase, “It’s a dark but happy place” and some people believe it makes light of depression.
“Depression is dark but not a happy place!” one commenter said on her Facebook page. “I’m a bit confused as to why this is on clothing, especially when there is a massive mental health campaign right now,” commented another user.
Another enraged commenter didn’t like the shirt’s sentiment or design. “Sounds like a piss take of depression. And looks like a piss take in awful font and school jumper style design. Pretty sure (chain store) Tesco would knock something more uplifting with their personalisation process…Terrible ad!”
While others don't see it as a problem. “LOVE THE SHIRT!!!!!!!!,” a commenter named Kimberly empahtically wrote. “People need to quit guessing and judging by what something/someone says. It is absurd of what the world has come to with all the judging. I love the saying. Don't think for a second that she is mocking anyone or anything. Geez LOL”
According to an Instagram post by Beckham, this shirt references the fact she is often criticized for not smiling in photos. “When you’re smiling on the inside. As the sweatshirt says!! Let your sweatshirt do the talking,” she captioned her photo.
Beckham has a long history of keeping a straight face in photos. Since she first adopted her Post Spice persona in the ‘90s, she’s always wore a grumpy, smug expression.
She addressed the issue once on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." “The questions I get asked all the time is why don’t I smile… People think I’m so miserable! Fashion stole my smile,” she said.