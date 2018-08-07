Entire factory stands up to racist boss after firing two Latino workers

On Tuesday, July 31, 30-year-old welder, Antoine Dangerfield, captured an amazing moment of solidarity when he filmed an entire construction crew walking off the job at an Indianapolis, Indiana UPS hub. The predominantly-Latino crew left in protest after a small group of workers had been dismissed by a white boss who, according to Dangerfield, is racist.

“He was just a racist, basically — always messing with anybody who’s not white,” Dangerfield told Jacobin magazine.

In the video, Dangerfield goes off on a profanity-laden tirade and can be heard saying, “They are not bullsh*tting. They thought they was gonna play with these amigos, and they said, ‘aw yeah, we rise together, homie.’ And they leaving! And they not bullsh*tting!”

“Ain’t no grinding, cutting, welding — this motherf*cker dead-ass quiet,” he says towards the end of the two-minute video. “The Mexicans shut this motherf*cker down. Ain’t nobody here.”

After posting the video to YouTube, Dangerfield was offered $250 to take it down, but he refused. “It was at 1.1 million views on Facebook at that point. So there was nothing I could do,” Dangerfield told Jacobin.