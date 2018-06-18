Viral nude photo series shows what true love looks like

What does true love look like?

To help expand the definition of how people see love and beauty, photographer Jade Beall created a photo series of people over 60 called “Beautiful Bodies of Elders.”

“I refuse to accept the wide spread (mostly Western) human belief system in regards to what is beautiful, especially when it comes to the sacred vessel we call our body,” she wrote on Facebook.

Her first subjects were 75-year-old Gerry and 70-year-old Darwin, an interracial couple that has been in love for over 20 years. The photos are a gorgeous example of lovers delighting in each others' bodies regardless of how they’ve changed over time.

Gerry, 75, and Darwin, 70, beloveds for over 20 years. I refuse to accept the wide spread (mostly Western) human belief... Posted by Jade Beall Photography on Friday, June 24, 2016

“I love my body. I use a cane, I am having vision problems and my breasts reach to my waist, but you know what? I like me!” Gerry said in the Facebook post. “I still have body issues. I would love to lose some weight,” Darwin says.