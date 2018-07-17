Waitress puts groping douchebag in his place

In a video that originated on Reddit, a female server at an outdoor restaurant is groped by some perv in a red shirt who thought he was slick. But the server immediately turns around, gives the guy a WWE-level horse collar, and then slams him into a trash can.

The video was posted by a Redditor with the wanker-ish handle, sploogesock, who claims to be the server's cousin. According to splooge, the man was later arrested at the restaurant in front of his wife and two kids.

According to another Redditor, who claims to be an employee, this type of harassment happens all the time at the restaurant. "We just put the cameras up so this was the first guy we've been able to prosecute," they wrote.

The video was posted to Twitter by The Chive and just about everyone was stoked to see the perv get his.