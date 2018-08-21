Wanna-be 'cool' teacher accidentally posts the most inappropriate sign ever hung in a middle school

No one has a dirtier mind than a middle schooler. The perfect mix of being hormonal and immature simultaneously makes them more animal than human.

An 11 to 15-year-old boy can turn anything into a sexual innuendo.

So the kids at Seabrook Intermediate School in Texas must have lost their minds when they saw this sign posted around campus asking all of them to “Bust a N.U.T.”

My sisters middle school put these flyers all around & i honestly have no words pic.twitter.com/mDmj5Yhzyj — marc 💡 (@marciemayeaux) May 9, 2017





The sign reads:

Please bust a N.U.T. N- Never abandon your friends

U- Understand your friend's feelings

T- Tell your friends how you feel!

N.U.T. all over your school!

Let's make SIS a better place by N.U.Tting together! Thank You.



Let’s hope the kids didn’t heed the call to “N.U.T. all over your school!” The janitor probably wasn't too keen on that idea.