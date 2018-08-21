Wanna-be 'cool' teacher accidentally posts the most inappropriate sign ever hung in a middle school

Advertising
No one has a dirtier mind than a middle schooler. The perfect mix of being hormonal and immature simultaneously makes them more animal than human.
An 11 to 15-year-old boy can turn anything into a sexual innuendo.
So the kids at Seabrook Intermediate School in Texas must have lost their minds when they saw this sign posted around campus asking all of them to “Bust a N.U.T.”
The sign reads:
Please bust a N.U.T.
N- Never abandon your friends
U- Understand your friend's feelings
T- Tell your friends how you feel!
N.U.T. all over your school!
Let's make SIS a better place by N.U.Tting together!
Thank You.
Let’s hope the kids didn’t heed the call to “N.U.T. all over your school!” The janitor probably wasn't too keen on that idea.
