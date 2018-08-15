We found the 9 most NSFW things on Amazon, dare take a look?

Remember when Amazon was just books? Well now, you can buy just about anything on the site from a $120,000 chandelier to ping-pong balls.

Amazon also carries a wide variety of sex toys and erotic gifts. So we dared ourselves to search Amazon's seedy underbelly to help you find some of the site's most NSFW products.

1. Bag of dicks

Someone ever tell you to eat a bag of dicks? Well, now you can!

2.Camel toe panties

Here's a fake vag for those who lack lips and want to have some real camel toe.

3.Penis-Shaped Pasta