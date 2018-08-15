We found the 9 most NSFW things on Amazon, dare take a look?

Remember when Amazon was just books? Well now, you can buy just about anything on the site from a $120,000 chandelier to ping-pong balls.
Amazon also carries a wide variety of sex toys and erotic gifts. So we dared ourselves to search Amazon's seedy underbelly to help you find some of the site's most NSFW products.
Someone ever tell you to eat a bag of dicks? Well, now you can!
Get that big bag o' D for just $14.99
Here's a fake vag for those who lack lips and want to have some real camel toe.
Feel like a real woman for just $39.98
Planning a dinner party and want to give your guests something they'll really remember?
Get a bag of limp noodles for just $10.99
Gone are the days of Jilling off with a frigid partner. This heated "personal massager" mimics real human body temperature.
5. "Cum for Bigfoot: Volume One, Books 1-5"
Widely regarded as a masterpiece of Sasquatch erotica, "Cum for Bigfoot" tells the tale of a horny ape-like creature who kidnaps a group of barely-legal females.
Just leave a box of these in your bathroom trashcan before your next party to impress your friends.
7. Realistic Soft Penis Extender
This extender takes the average man and turns him into Peter North.
What's the difference between a beginner penis pump and an expert penis pump? No idea.
But you can pick this one up for just $14.99
Are you unhappy with the size of your clitoris? Then this enhancement kit says it can help. Also comes with a free vibrator.
Enhance your favorite lady part for just $58.49