We found the 9 most NSFW things on Amazon, dare take a look?

Tod Perry
Aug 15, 2018@9:33 PM
Remember when Amazon was just books? Well now, you can buy just about anything on the site from a $120,000 chandelier to ping-pong balls.

Amazon also carries a wide variety of sex toys and erotic gifts. So we dared ourselves to search Amazon's seedy underbelly to help you find some of the site's most NSFW products.

1. Bag of dicks

Someone ever tell you to eat a bag of dicks? Well, now you can!

Get that big bag o' D for just $14.99

2.Camel toe panties

Here's a fake vag for those who lack lips and want to have some real camel toe.

Feel like a real woman for just $39.98

3.Penis-Shaped Pasta

Planning a dinner party and want to give your guests something they'll really remember?

Get a bag of limp noodles for just $10.99

4. Heated vibrator

Gone are the days of Jilling off with a frigid partner. This heated "personal massager" mimics real human body temperature.

Get yours for just $32.99

5. "Cum for Bigfoot: Volume One, Books 1-5"

Widely regarded as a masterpiece of Sasquatch erotica, "Cum for Bigfoot" tells the tale of a horny ape-like creature who kidnaps a group of barely-legal females.

Get it now for just $9.99

6. 36-Pack Magnum Condoms

Just leave a box of these in your bathroom trashcan before your next party to impress your friends.

Buy yours now for $14.47

7. Realistic Soft Penis Extender

This extender takes the average man and turns him into Peter North.

Go big for just $7.99

8. Beginner Vacuum Penis Pump

What's the difference between a beginner penis pump and an expert penis pump? No idea.

But you can pick this one up for just $14.99

9. Clitoris Enhancement Kit

Are you unhappy with the size of your clitoris? Then this enhancement kit says it can help. Also comes with a free vibrator.

Enhance your favorite lady part for just $58.49

