Weatherman bravely tries — but horribly fails — to sneak a little fart in on live TV

In 2007's “The Bucket List,” Jack Nicholson’s character shared some sagely advice we all should follow: “Never trust a fart.” After watching the video below, the quote should be expanded to, “Never trust a fart, especially if you’re on live television.”

Chris Dunn, Chief Meteorologist for NBC15 in Mobile, Alabama, had way too much faith in own bowels when he attempted to silently pass gas while giving the weekend weather forecast. The Emmy-award winning broadcaster felt something brewing so he bent over, pushed his rear off camera, and ripped one over the state of Florida.

Notice he gives a subtle smile as he cuts the cheese.

Some news outlets and social media users believe this video is a fake and that a fart sound was added later. But, as you can see in the video below recorded off DVR, Dunn clearly farted on camera.