Woman learns her date's a huge homophobe after jokingly calling his dog 'gay'

Men who are comfortable in their sexuality don’t freak out when someone asks if they're gay. But those who get uncomfortable may actually be gay themselves. According to Scientific American, many homophobic men are actually afraid of their own gay tendencies.

So when a guy freaks at the assumption that his puppy — yes, puppy — is gay, something is definitely up.

my friend was talking to this guy and she joked that his dog could be gay and pic.twitter.com/ZFGdW9nwg8 — chaselyn (@hipcaucasian) July 31, 2018

A Twitter user named Chaselyn shared a screen shot of a conversation a friend had with a guy she was “taking to” named Eric. During the conversation, she joked that Eric’s dog, an adorable Italian greyhound, may be homosexual.

Chaselyn’s friend: Maybe he’s gay

Eric: He is definitely not gay

CF: [How] do you know

Eric: Because I do

CF: How?

Eric: Lol look. He’s NOT gay. I don’t believe in that silly shit anyway

CF: Are you homophobic[?]

Eric: No but don’t call him gay. Even imposing that idea is trying to create something that’s not there

CF: You sound homophobic

Eric: You must be slow. You’re calling my dog gay when you don’t know me and you don’t know him. You’re forcing the fucking idea of him being gay when that was never being spoken about. So stop trying to impose your ideas on my life and my animal. Period.