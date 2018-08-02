Woman learns her date's a huge homophobe after jokingly calling his dog 'gay'

Men who are comfortable in their sexuality don’t freak out when someone asks if they're gay. But those who get uncomfortable may actually be gay themselves. According to Scientific American, many homophobic men are actually afraid of their own gay tendencies.
So when a guy freaks at the assumption that his puppy — yes, puppy — is gay, something is definitely up.
A Twitter user named Chaselyn shared a screen shot of a conversation a friend had with a guy she was “taking to” named Eric. During the conversation, she joked that Eric’s dog, an adorable Italian greyhound, may be homosexual.
Chaselyn’s friend: Maybe he’s gay
Eric: He is definitely not gay
CF: [How] do you know
Eric: Because I do
CF: How?
Eric: Lol look. He’s NOT gay. I don’t believe in that silly shit anyway
CF: Are you homophobic[?]
Eric: No but don’t call him gay. Even imposing that idea is trying to create something that’s not there
CF: You sound homophobic
Eric: You must be slow. You’re calling my dog gay when you don’t know me and you don’t know him. You’re forcing the fucking idea of him being gay when that was never being spoken about. So stop trying to impose your ideas on my life and my animal. Period.
Eric’s homophobic mental breakdown is hilarious, but it’s also sad that he's so offended by gay accusations he can’t even stand when they're directed at his dog.
Twitter had some great reactions to the conversation:
It even spawned a gay dog parody account.
