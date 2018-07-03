Woman's entire life ruined after asking for 'round' manicure

Terrible things can happen when you’re not paying attention to what you’re doing. Especially if you’re operating a forklift, performing open-heart surgery, or getting your nails done.

Emma Jones of Manchester, England learned her lesson the hard way. After being so engrossed in conversation with her manicurist, she didn’t realize her nails were being turned into rainbow-infused silver bullets.

Jones had asked the stylist for a “round” manicure and it was nothing close to what she expected.

This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research 😂😂 i couldn't believe my eyes so I had to get a picture 😂😂😂😂 £35 she paid for these Posted by Angela Blemmings on Friday, June 30, 2017

"I was completely distracted at the salon because we were talking about my experiences in Turkey as I have just come back from a holiday,” she told Mama Mia, “so I headed out the salon and got in my car and thought what on Earth has he done!"