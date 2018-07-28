'World's sexiest weather girl' finally throws some shade at boyfriend who dumped her to play video games

Three years ago, Douglas 'FaZe Censor' Martin traveled from New York City to Mexico just to meet Yanet Garcia. Garcia is wildly popular on social media with nearly 7 million Instagram followers and has earned the title “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl.”

While it’s unclear how she earned the title, nobody is debating she deserves it.

After meeting Martin, the two began dating, and for three years, it looked like pure Instagram bliss.

Another adventure in the books 📚 A post shared by Doug Censor Martin (@faze_censor) on Apr 27, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

But recently, Martin revealed he dumped Garcia to focus on playing video games. Martin is a professional “Call of Duty” player and claims he just doesn’t have time for Garcia.

Evidently, he’d rather do this…



Than this …