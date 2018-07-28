'World's sexiest weather girl' finally throws some shade at boyfriend who dumped her to play video games

Three years ago, Douglas 'FaZe Censor' Martin traveled from New York City to Mexico just to meet Yanet Garcia. Garcia is wildly popular on social media with nearly 7 million Instagram followers and has earned the title “World’s Sexiest Weather Girl.”
While it’s unclear how she earned the title, nobody is debating she deserves it.
After meeting Martin, the two began dating, and for three years, it looked like pure Instagram bliss.
But recently, Martin revealed he dumped Garcia to focus on playing video games. Martin is a professional “Call of Duty” player and claims he just doesn’t have time for Garcia.
Evidently, he’d rather do this…
Than this …
“For me to manage bring a professional 'Call of Duty' player, being a gym shark-athlete, being a YouTuber making videos, playing Call of Duty full-time, taking care of two dogs, having a house and going through renovations, and then also managing a girlfriend… It’s like I had to pick my poison of what I wanted to spend my time and focus on,” Martin said in a YouTube video. “There’s only 24 hours in a day, and I just didn’t have enough time to do everything that I needed to do.”
Garcia gave a polite statement about the breakup on the TV show “Hoy” (“Today” en español). “I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants,” Garcia said, according to The Mirror. “We were a couple working in social media, and he had commitments with his followers while I have my job and projects.”
But on July 23rd, Garcia took a shot at Martin, using the old “video games are a waste of time” line your mother probably told you. "Never listen to the advice of a person has not done anything good with his life,” she Tweeted.
Adios, Douglas 'FaZe Censor' Martin.