World’s worst swipe-right faces 16 years in jail for dining and dashing on dates

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales has to be among the worst matches in the history of online dating. Gonzales was recently arrested for dining and dashing on at least ten women at upscale restaurants around the Los Angeles area.
The Dine-and-Dash Dater faces 10 counts of extortion, fraud, and petty theft and could face jail time.
The 45-year-old would reportedly meet women online and ask them out on a date at an expensive restaurant. He’d then tell his dates to “order anything on the menu” while he;ping himself to steaks and downing glass after glass of expensive wine.
One of his victims, Martha Barba, explained her date with Gonzales to the New York Daily News. “I didn’t want to go. He didn’t look like his pictures. I wasn’t attracted to him,” Barba said. But she went out with him anyway to be “nice.”
“He kept saying, ‘I got you. Order whatever you want. It’s on me. Don’t worry about it’,” Barba said. “He ordered steak, wine, salad, just whatever you could order.”
Then he got up to take a call and allegedly never came back, leaving Barba with a $120 bill. “I felt embarrassed and didn’t want to say anything... I felt humiliated,” Barba told the court.
Another one of his victims, Yolanda Lora, told a similar story.
“I remember he was talking really fast and eating really fast and then said his youngest son was calling him,” Lora said. Then he got up to take the call and never came back.
“What kind of monster does this? I was so embarrassed. I’m not an insecure woman, but it made me feel very insecure,” she said. “I’m just glad he got caught. I don’t want any other women to have to go through that.”
Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces up 16 years in jail.