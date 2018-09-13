World’s worst swipe-right faces 16 years in jail for dining and dashing on dates

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales has to be among the worst matches in the history of online dating. Gonzales was recently arrested for dining and dashing on at least ten women at upscale restaurants around the Los Angeles area.

The Dine-and-Dash Dater faces 10 counts of extortion, fraud, and petty theft and could face jail time.

The 45-year-old would reportedly meet women online and ask them out on a date at an expensive restaurant. He’d then tell his dates to “order anything on the menu” while he;ping himself to steaks and downing glass after glass of expensive wine.

ABD'de internette tanıştığı kadınları lüks restoranlara götürüp 'tuvalete gidiyorum' diyerek hesapları ödemeden kaçan Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, 13 yıl hapis cezası ile karşı karşıya: pic.twitter.com/MDdekG8aef — Selcuk Eren (@selcukerennn) September 13, 2018

One of his victims, Martha Barba, explained her date with Gonzales to the New York Daily News. “I didn’t want to go. He didn’t look like his pictures. I wasn’t attracted to him,” Barba said. But she went out with him anyway to be “nice.”

“He kept saying, ‘I got you. Order whatever you want. It’s on me. Don’t worry about it’,” Barba said. “He ordered steak, wine, salad, just whatever you could order.”