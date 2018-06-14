12 interesting little-known facts about the world's biggest celebrities

Advertising

Lady Gaga Has a Ghost-Detecting Machine The “Born This Way” singer believes she is being haunted by a ghost named Ryan. So she spent a whopping $50,000 on an electromagnetic field meter that can allegedly detect poltergeists. Elvis Presley Was Actually a Blonde Elvis’ iconic black pompadour was actually a dye job. The image-conscious King was born with blonde hair and started dying it to give himself an edgier look. Nicolas Cage and Leonardo DiCaprio Got into a Bidding War Over a Dinosaur Skull Notorious over-spender Cage beat the “Titanic” star in a bidding war for a bizarre piece of history. Cage shelled out $276,000 for a massive Tyrannosaurus bataar skull stolen from Mongolia. He was later coaxed into returning the artifact to Mongolia by Preet Bharara, the United States attorney in Manhattan. Bill Murray Once Got Into Huge Trouble In 1970, before he hit the big time, Murray was arrested for trying to smuggle 10 pounds of marijuana, worth about $20,000 at the time, through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Because he was a first-time offender, Murray was spared jail time and placed on probation for five years.

Bono Bought a Plane Ticket for His Hat In 2003, the U2 singer flew to Italy to perform a charity concert and realized he left his favorite hat back in London. So he paid $1,200 for his black trilby to be flown to him first class on British Airways. Celine Dion Paid $2 Million for a Humidifier Celine Dion’s voice is worth a lot of money. So much that when she signed on to do a Las Vegas residency she paid top dollar for a humidifier to protect her voice from the dry desert air. But, to Dion, it wasn’t a big deal. Her 2003 to 2007 Vegas residency grossed over $385 million.

Waka Flocka Flame Wanted a Full-Time Blunt Roller In 2014, the rapper put out a call for a personal blunt roller. The job offered $50,000 a year and Mr. Flame received over 60,000 resumes for the position. In a "Funny or Die" video he hired Seth Rogen for the job, who was later fired. Steve Buscemi Helped the NYPD After 9/11 The "Big Lebowski" and “Boardwalk Empire” star is a former FDNY firefighter, so after the September 11th attacks, he went to ground zero to help search for survivors. The actor worked a 12-hour shifts for an entire week sifting through smoldering rubble alongside the FDNY.

Kim Kardashian West Has an Employee Remove the Cardboard Sleeve from Her Coffee Cup “I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup,” Kardashian West once said. “I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.” Tom Hanks is Obsessed with Typewriters

The “Forest Gump” star owns over 250 typewriters and is known for writing letters to his fans on them. He even gifted one to a fan in 2016. Artist Denise Esposito gave a sketchbook featuring drawings of Hank’s characters to the actor’s agent, so Hanks responded with a vintage typewriter. Rob Lowe was Spared by Big Foot The former “West Wing” star said he once had an “incredible encounter” with a huge, hairy sasquatch. “I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed,” Lowe recalled, before realizing that he’d probably make it to a list like this for his remarks. “I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

Dr. Ruth Is a Trained Sniper In her youth, the world-famous sex and relationship expert was a sniper in the Israeli army. “When I was in my routine training for the Israeli army as a teenager, they discovered completely by chance that I was a lethal sniper.” she said. “I could hit the target smack in the center further away than anyone could believe.”