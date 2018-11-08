10 people share the moment they said "f*ck it!" and quit their job.

10 people share the moment they said "f*ck it!" and quit their job.
Irene Fagan Merrow
Nov 08, 2018@8:15 PM
Advertising

I don't know about you guys, but I've played out fantasies of dramatically quitting my shitty job in my head so many times. Sadly, I've never actually gone through with it. But luckily people on reddit have gathered to share stories about the times they made an iconic exit at work. Bless you, internet.

Here are some of the most savage tales. Let living vicariously through strangers on the internet commence!

1. The Dish Master

2. The Classic Jason

3. The Real Life Annalise Keating

Advertising

4. The Best Bonus Ever

Advertising

5. The IHOP Parking Lot Stripper

6. The No Bullshitter

Advertising

7. The Irish Goodbye

8. The Existential Crisis

Advertising

9. The Number One Enemy Of Jorge

10. The Final Straw

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 