10 people share the moment they realized they may have joined a cult. Beware of barns.

6. Tofon comes in hot with this plot twist.

I used to work for this company that turned out to be very cultish. I probably should have known better, but I was young and naive. They're a well known organization and I thought they did a lot of good things at the time, and it was my first job after high school so I didn't really know any better.

The first red flag was on my first day I had to take an "oath" and repeat after this guy leading it in a room full of strangers, but I just chalked it up to being an old but slightly weird tradition (it is a pretty old organization). After that we had a mandatory orientation, and that's when things got really weird. First of all, it was being held in practically the middle of nowhere. Like legitimately out in the woods. When we got there we were totally isolated and then they took our phones, made us all dress the same, walk in a certain way, only respond in a certain way, follow directions, and memorize a bunch of company stuff. They used to not feed us until we could chant back the company mission statement without messing it up. They also shaved all our heads on the first day and constantly made us do physical exercises as punishment. After that things got better, but it was still a very weird place to work. They preferred to have employees living only around other employees and would even offer to help cover the cost of living if we moved into company sponsored buildings together. We still did a lot of weird company retreats where we could go back out into secluded areas and do "company training" that was really just glorified camping on company time. We also still had to know the mission statement and company guidelines, and would get reprimanded if we didn't. They were also super strict about everyone dressing/appearing the same. I saw people getting into trouble over things like haircuts and dirty shoes.

Anyways, the Army wasn't so bad overall, but I'm glad to be in college now.