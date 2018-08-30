10 private investigators shared their creepiest and most bizarre discoveries on the job.

Since private investigators are hired for the sole purpose of uncovering people's dirt, it's hardly a surprise that they carry a few war stories with them. What starts out as a simple infidelity investigation can quickly escalate into a full-blown movie plot.
One of our recent episodes of the Someecards Creep podcast features an interview with a former private investigator. In it, she shares her experience following an elderly man who hired sex workers for amateur porn.
Since private investigators are truly a wellspring of bizarre, creepy, traumatizing and fascinating stories, I was hardly surprised when I found myself lost in a Reddit thread full of PI stories. I truly believe Hollywood could scrap at least five of their superhero remakes and replace them with these compelling PI stories. Humans are truly duplicitous and weird.
So, without further adieu, I humbly present to you 10 truly bizarre stories from private investigators on the job.
1. Sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar.
2. TFW the whole hotel is suspect.
3. This woman who was either miraculously healed by God or a liar.
4. TFW you just need a spot to crouch.
5. When X-Files meets being a PI.
6. The most meta case of all.
7. When the truth is much darker than expected.
8. TFW the FBI takes over the case.
9. Sometimes a nurse needs a side gig.
10. TFW your boss is ALWAYS listening.
If you're looking for more stories of betrayal, spying, lust and obsession, be sure to check out our Creep podcast.
This episode explores the concept of "consensual stalking" and what it means to have an open marriage.
While this episode dives into the wonderful world of catfishing and drunkenly waiting for a hookup at their home.
If you give these a listen, you're guaranteed to feel infinitely less creepy about yourself.