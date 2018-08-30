10 private investigators shared their creepiest and most bizarre discoveries on the job.

Since private investigators are hired for the sole purpose of uncovering people's dirt, it's hardly a surprise that they carry a few war stories with them. What starts out as a simple infidelity investigation can quickly escalate into a full-blown movie plot.

One of our recent episodes of the Someecards Creep podcast features an interview with a former private investigator. In it, she shares her experience following an elderly man who hired sex workers for amateur porn.

Since private investigators are truly a wellspring of bizarre, creepy, traumatizing and fascinating stories, I was hardly surprised when I found myself lost in a Reddit thread full of PI stories. I truly believe Hollywood could scrap at least five of their superhero remakes and replace them with these compelling PI stories. Humans are truly duplicitous and weird.

So, without further adieu, I humbly present to you 10 truly bizarre stories from private investigators on the job.