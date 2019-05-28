10 people share their most ridiculous NSFW stories. No fingering in the pool.

As we all know, there are some things that are famously not safe for work -- or NSFW if you're young & hip. Nudes, porn, and beating your meat in the bathroom all fall within this category. And while most of us know to keep these things at home, some people find themselves either witnessing or participating in them at their places of work. Shit happens, man.
And while these scenarios are usually embarrassing and cringe worthy in the moment, they are pretty hilarious in hindsight. That's why I was delighted when I stumbled across a reddit thread of people sharing their most epic NSFW stories, as prompted by reddit user Kong_Hong. Here are ten of the most ridiculous, wild, innapropro, and tbh sometimes gross stories. Enjoy!
1. The Fire in the Supply Closet (CornyHoosier)
A few weeks after I started at a new company they hired a new (and very pretty) secretary near me. Every dude at the office was getting shot down by her, except some guy on the 2nd floor. The guy was your typical jacked, tan, slick hair sorta guy that can win a woman over with a smile. He won her attention and every day I'd overhear him flirting with her hard over at her desk.
Annnnyway ... fast forward another couple months to some random workday. I need to go do a supplies run and my boss needed some stuff too, so we take a walk over to the small supply closet. He unlocks the door and we walk in ... to see the secretary and this tan guy going at it hard. There was a good few seconds of us all making direct eye contact, when my boss closes the door and walks away without saying a word. I wasn't sure what to do so just sort of go back to my desk.
An hour goes by and I still haven't seen my boss or the secretary and I'm not sure any of my coworkers would believe it if I said anything. All of a sudden my desk phone rings, the lady on the line is with HR and wants me in her office now. I get in there and see the secretary crying in one seat in the entrance area beside my boss, who is pale as a ghost. In an office a few feet away the tan dude is having a screaming match with the HR woman. When I walk in a similar moment occurred to the storage closet and everyone froze and locked eyes. HR woman comes out of her office and has the tan dude go into her coworkers office while she invites me in to talk.
All of a sudden, when I'm in the office with the HR lady, she starts breaking down crying. I mean sobbing and snoting everywhere. Unsure what to say or do I ask if she's okay. She apologizes and then tells me that the tan guy is her husband. I have no idea what to do so just kept saying "it'll be okay" over and over (first thing that popped into my head). After a few minutes of her crying she straightens herself out, has me confirm what my boss said happened then told me I was good to go back to my desk.
A bit later my boss comes to my desk and asks/tells me we're going to lunch. The moment we're in his car he lets out this huge sigh and blankly says, "I had no idea they were married".
2. The Prank Porn Caller (ndnd_of_omicron)
I used to work in a call center for a major satellite TV provider.
Other than the usual perv that would call to be gross, we had one dude who would call and just make us read off porno titles:
"What do yall have?"
"Backdoor sluts 9, busty blondes 2, etc"
All the while he would just beat his meat to ladies reading the names of dirty movies....
3. The Big Question (blueyb)
Not me, but a past co-worker - we'll call him Bob Smith. He had logged in to a shared computer in our lab one day, and he pulled up Outlook, and then turned around to do something with his phone while Outlook loaded.
Well, let me tell you, our corporate mail filter failed that day. I walk in to see Bob turned away from the screen, and on the screen, in the Outlook preview pane, nearly full-screened, was an email:
<in huge letters> BOB SMITH, ARE YOU GETTING ENOUGH BIG BLACK DICK
and of course, this lovely email was accompanied by a picture showing exactly what they were talking about, just in case you were unsure.
I try to suppress a laugh, and just say to him "Well, Bob, are you?"
He looked at me "Am I what? What are you talking about". I point to the screen. He can't hit that delete button fast enough.
The words "Well, are you?" - with no further context for anyone else overhearing, became a running joke between us.
4. The Stab in the Back (Enna_Nailo)
Telling my friend’s story (with her permission of course)
My friend had a big interview this day. She studied nutrition in college, and was interviewing with a hospital in Boston to work on their dietetics team. She went to the interview, and met with the hospital worker, sat down and chatted for a bit. It was going well, so the interviewer asked if she wanted a tour of the area of the hospital she would be working in. She agreed, and the hospital was beautiful, but the interviewer seemed a bit awkward during the tour. She figured this was their way of politely ending the interview when they weren’t interested, and tried to brush the awkwardness off and compensate by being more energetic, which only seemed to make the interviewer even more awkward. Finally, at the end of the tour when she was leaving, the interviewer admitted that she had a lovely sweater, but there was a lacy, black thong stuck to her back from static. She had been parading around the hospital trying to talk herself up, all the while walking around with a thong displayed for all to see. Needless to say, she didn’t end up working there, and to this day jokes about how if she’s ever dying and we need to send her to a hospital, how she’d rather die than be admitted there.
5. The Beauty of Marriage (imisswholefriedclams)
I caught a couple of married co-workers going at in the parking lot. They're married, just not to each other.
6. The Pool Party (RyCohSuave)
I was at a national sales meeting in Orlando for the company I work for, we had just launched a new product that we added to our existing line. Just south of 200 sales reps - most between 20-35 years of age - working super hard to memorize, present and perform for the company brass for an entire week.
Midway through the week, we were given the second half of a day off. Everyone took to the pool. We had a two drink limit on our company tab, but others went a little harder. So imagine, a bunch of young and vibrant salespeople getting together and having a great time at the pool. Drinks involved, tons of sun, everyone having a blast. Our company's reps have taken over the pool area.
Little by little, one end of the pool starts to notice two people toward the center. A married fella getting just about wrist deep into married female coworker while sloppily making out right in front of more than a hundred acquaintances at our company. Everyone starts to notice and it gets quieter and quieter until a woman from HR basically Harry Potter apparates to the pool entrance and quickly walks over to everyone to announce that we all have to close our tabs and go back to our rooms.
The next day, everyone gets ready for our morning meetings and heads in. We find out through the ol' grapevine that these two reps, both in the top 5% of our company in terms of sales were fired on the spot and flown right home that night. I hate to think what they told their spouses when they got home. Bottom line here, don't get fucked up at work meetings and cheat on your spouses in front of over a hundred witnesses.
7. The Freudian Slip (iplayamandalyn)
I don't know if this counts, but I worked for a call center a couple years ago and when we asked someone their name we had to say "And who do I have the pleasure of speaking with today?" Well, for some fucking reason why, I have no idea, I asked the lady on the phone "And who do I have the pleasure of sleeping with today?" The girl who sits next to me looked at me wide eyed and then I realized what I said and apologized profusely. The lady on the phone just started cracking up and then told me her name was Maryanne.
8. The Pants Dropper (mel2mdl)
Not me, but a close friend.
He worked as a vet tech - cleaning kennels, walking the dogs, changing bandages, etc. He was good friends with the boss lady and she would bring her shepherd mix pups to stay in the kennels some weekends, especially if she was out of town or busy.
One Sunday morning he ran up to take care of the animals and the pups were there. They love to play, so, after cleaning and caring for the other animals, he went into their run and was tossing the ball and rough housing with these two dogs. One dog jumped on him from behind and its paw slid into his front pocket, pulling down his pants.
Right at this moment, with his pants around his ankles, one dog in front waiting and the other behind him, he realized that maybe today was NOT the day to go commando... especially as his boss walks in at that precise moment to see him, with her beloved puppers, hanging out in all his glory.
He called me when he got home laughing and crying. His boss simply took the dogs and walked out without saying a word. Fortunately, it wasn't a rom-com movie, so he was able to explain the next day. Her only comment was "let's remember to wear underwear from now on, okay?"
9. The Walk In (thesoccerone7)
Conceived my daughter in a restaurant freezer. Only place that didnt have cameras. My wife and I were drunk after my shift. Well, all my coworkers wanted my child's middle name to be Walkin after that.
10. The Glass Door (pm_me_a_left_nipple)
For a while I was sort of dating our Secretary . One day after work after everyone had gone home, she came into my office and we ended up having a great time on my desk. About half way through I picked her up and pushed her against the glazed glass wall of my office while she was straddling me. After I got tired, she turned around facing the glass and we continued until I finished. I had forgotten about the security cameras in the hallways and entrance. About 3 days later I get to work and there is a DVD+r on my desk, with a note, "Hope you had fun" and it was of the camera that points almost directly at my office because it is on a corner. You could a lot more than I thought you could through those glazed windows. Security guy is a either blackmailing me or a bro.