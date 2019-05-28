10 people share their most ridiculous NSFW stories. No fingering in the pool.

As we all know, there are some things that are famously not safe for work -- or NSFW if you're young & hip. Nudes, porn, and beating your meat in the bathroom all fall within this category. And while most of us know to keep these things at home, some people find themselves either witnessing or participating in them at their places of work. Shit happens, man.

And while these scenarios are usually embarrassing and cringe worthy in the moment, they are pretty hilarious in hindsight. That's why I was delighted when I stumbled across a reddit thread of people sharing their most epic NSFW stories, as prompted by reddit user Kong_Hong. Here are ten of the most ridiculous, wild, innapropro, and tbh sometimes gross stories. Enjoy!

1. The Fire in the Supply Closet (CornyHoosier)

A few weeks after I started at a new company they hired a new (and very pretty) secretary near me. Every dude at the office was getting shot down by her, except some guy on the 2nd floor. The guy was your typical jacked, tan, slick hair sorta guy that can win a woman over with a smile. He won her attention and every day I'd overhear him flirting with her hard over at her desk.

Annnnyway ... fast forward another couple months to some random workday. I need to go do a supplies run and my boss needed some stuff too, so we take a walk over to the small supply closet. He unlocks the door and we walk in ... to see the secretary and this tan guy going at it hard. There was a good few seconds of us all making direct eye contact, when my boss closes the door and walks away without saying a word. I wasn't sure what to do so just sort of go back to my desk.

An hour goes by and I still haven't seen my boss or the secretary and I'm not sure any of my coworkers would believe it if I said anything. All of a sudden my desk phone rings, the lady on the line is with HR and wants me in her office now. I get in there and see the secretary crying in one seat in the entrance area beside my boss, who is pale as a ghost. In an office a few feet away the tan dude is having a screaming match with the HR woman. When I walk in a similar moment occurred to the storage closet and everyone froze and locked eyes. HR woman comes out of her office and has the tan dude go into her coworkers office while she invites me in to talk.

All of a sudden, when I'm in the office with the HR lady, she starts breaking down crying. I mean sobbing and snoting everywhere. Unsure what to say or do I ask if she's okay. She apologizes and then tells me that the tan guy is her husband. I have no idea what to do so just kept saying "it'll be okay" over and over (first thing that popped into my head). After a few minutes of her crying she straightens herself out, has me confirm what my boss said happened then told me I was good to go back to my desk.

A bit later my boss comes to my desk and asks/tells me we're going to lunch. The moment we're in his car he lets out this huge sigh and blankly says, "I had no idea they were married".