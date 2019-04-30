10 people share times 'doing it' went horribly wrong. Toilet plungers are for plumbing.

Here at Someecards, we don't like to kink shame. We stan a consensual boning sesh, and we love that there are different strokes for different folks. But that doesn't mean we don't understand that things can go wrong in the bedroom. Sex accidents (sexiddents?) happen, and when they do, it ain't pretty. Hearts aren't the only things that can be broken (looking at you, boners.)
Don't believe me? Ask the people of Reddit. That's what one Reddit user (phoenixreborn75) did when he posted this to the AskReddit page:
Medical staff of Reddit, what is the worst sex accident you have seen on your watch?
People gathered 'round to share the most disastrous sex stories they'd heard, and let me just say...don't try these at home.
1. The Bedtime Story (ForbiddenDonut503)
Former paramedic of many years.
Saw several fractured peni over the years. It was always the same story; skinny man on bottom, bigger girl on top, rough sex. One guy had his scrotum swell to the size of a cantaloupe from bleeding into the scrotal space. There's no "bone" in the penis to break, it's just what we call it, but the spongy tissue has lots of blood vessels.
The other memorable one was a mid-30's woman using a bedpost as a dildo which caused a prolapsed uterus, like 6 inches outside her body. It was distressing for all involved to say the least.
2. The Chair Dance (Octopotamus5000)
Brother is a doctor.
Back in his second year out of Med school, he was finishing up a 12 hour shift one night & got called back into emergency for an "all hands urgent case".
He comes racing out from the change rooms to witness the Ambo's come flying in through the front double doors with a dude in the fetal position and an entire chair sticking out his ass, hanging off the side of the gurney.
Patient is a stripper who was putting on an after-show routine for a bride-to-be he was about to fuck. As he danced his way backwards, he did some sort of jumping butt stomp thing on a chair, not realizing it was broken. It was one of those spinning backless swivel chairs. TL/DR, dude impaled his ass right down on the gas cylinder of the chair & they couldn't remove it. Ambo's called to the scene couldn't remove it & the fire brigade guys that rocked up next refused to remove it. So they sent the guy into the hospital to get it out.
3. The Road Kill (AngryLittleGoblin)
I used to work in an ER, this girl walked in the EMS door and it looked like a bad vampire movie. She was drenched in blood from the mouth down. All the nurses started to react to her. She just said it is not hers. Then the EMTs came in with her BF. Turns out road head ends badly in a crash.
4. The Bad Vibes (TrustMeIAmADocter)
Had a male patient use his wife’s vibrator while she was out of town. He ended up perforating his sigmoid colon and had to have urgent bowel surgery. After surgery, he hung his head and said, “Well, that’s going to be expensive.”
5. From Farm to Ass (laura1502)
Not me but my sister is a nurse and told me this. We live in a rather medium sized city surrounded by some agriculture. A farmer in his 50s came into the ER having a zuccini in his ass. He claimed that he had been riding his tractor naked and fell down onto the ground... onto the zuccini. For her it wasn't even that big of a story but I'm still laughing whenever I think about it.
6. The Peanutbutter Incident (UncleJay74)
My wife is a paramedic and has seen several sex related accidents. Two that she told me about that really stand out were....
The guy who called saying his dog had bitten him and he was bleeding really bad. Upon arrival, they found the guy with a towel pressed on his crotch. They asked him what had happened and, after much hesitating, he told them he had covered his "Mr. Happy" (direct quote) with peanut butter in hopes the dog would lick it off...but the dog bit down instead. (She is not privy to the aftermath or how much of Mr. Happy was kept or lost...but she did say there was some serious damage.)
A woman called and said she had come home and her teenage daughter was "in extreme pain and urinating blood". When they got the girl in the ambulance and on the road, my wife asked the girl when she last had sex...and the girl (in front of her mother who had gotten in the back to ride to the hospital with her) admitted she had tried to do a vaginal DP with her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother a few hours earlier. My wife said that was one of her biggest "Well, this is awkward" moments EVER and you could have heard a pin drop in that ambulance.
7. The Slip (JohnyUtah_)
Not medical staff, but my mom was a nurse and has shared some of her more fucked up stories with me.
One that sticks out is about this guy that was using the handle of a toilet plunger as a dildo for his ass. What he did was stick the suction part on the bottom of his bath tub, then he would straddle over the plunger with a foot on each side of the tub so he could lower himself up and down off of it.
Well, one day he slipped.
8. The Champion (brendaishere)
Posting for my husband:
A man “fell” on his son’s hockey trophy. It got stuck up his butt; he had to call 911.
While in the ambulance he tried to make small talk about “the game last night” but couldn’t specify which game or which sport.
I still wonder what he told his son about the trophy. Did he just give it back?
9. An Apple A Day...(thumpngroove)
Apple in a man's ass. When removed under anesthesia, it was noted to have a bite out of it. Wife admitted that was the game, for her to eat it while he was shitting it out. The end.
10. Guac is Extra (slap-a-bass)
Not me but sis-in-law is a rad tech. Florida man came in with an avocado waaaay up there. After much lube and whatever they gave him to relax his body, the thing shot out like a cannonball and splatted against the wall. Instant guac-a-shit-a-blood-a-mole. Ole!