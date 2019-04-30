10 people share times 'doing it' went horribly wrong. Toilet plungers are for plumbing.

Here at Someecards, we don't like to kink shame. We stan a consensual boning sesh, and we love that there are different strokes for different folks. But that doesn't mean we don't understand that things can go wrong in the bedroom. Sex accidents (sexiddents?) happen, and when they do, it ain't pretty. Hearts aren't the only things that can be broken (looking at you, boners.)

Don't believe me? Ask the people of Reddit. That's what one Reddit user (phoenixreborn75) did when he posted this to the AskReddit page:

Medical staff of Reddit, what is the worst sex accident you have seen on your watch?

People gathered 'round to share the most disastrous sex stories they'd heard, and let me just say...don't try these at home.

1. The Bedtime Story (ForbiddenDonut503)