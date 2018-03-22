10 times Twitter was so good no one could believe this website is free.

Few websites (besides Facebook) garner as much of a love-hate relationship as Twitter. On one hand, the website can function as an incredibly useful tool that connects us to networking and career opportunities, bolsters the voices of marginalized people, facilitates educational discussions, and of course, gives us beautiful memes.

However, the darker side of twitter gives us the onslaught of Twitter trolls, widespread ignorance, and concerns over user privacy and safety.

Since using Twitter can feel as toxic and emotionally confusing as a five year relationship full of loud break-ups and passionate make up sex, it's healthy to appreciate when the site blesses us with gold nuggets of the absurd.

These moments of pure Twitter bliss have grown their own genre of tweet: the "Twitter is free" meme.

Basically, anytime someone feels they've witnessed a full cinematic experience on the site, they'll note that their entertainment was in fact free, thus making it BETTER.