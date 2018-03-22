10 times Twitter was so good no one could believe this website is free.

Few websites (besides Facebook) garner as much of a love-hate relationship as Twitter. On one hand, the website can function as an incredibly useful tool that connects us to networking and career opportunities, bolsters the voices of marginalized people, facilitates educational discussions, and of course, gives us beautiful memes.
However, the darker side of twitter gives us the onslaught of Twitter trolls, widespread ignorance, and concerns over user privacy and safety.
Since using Twitter can feel as toxic and emotionally confusing as a five year relationship full of loud break-ups and passionate make up sex, it's healthy to appreciate when the site blesses us with gold nuggets of the absurd.
These moments of pure Twitter bliss have grown their own genre of tweet: the "Twitter is free" meme.
Basically, anytime someone feels they've witnessed a full cinematic experience on the site, they'll note that their entertainment was in fact free, thus making it BETTER.
I won't be so blithe as to firmly number rank moments of Twitter beauty, but I will present to you 10 times Twitter truly blessed us for zero dollars.
1. When Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse had online beef.
2. This man who thought the sparkling water brand LaCroix was a philosopher.
3. When alt-right nightmare fuel Tomi Lahren ate her own words.
4. When the singer Anne-Marie didn't understand sparkling water.
5. When this man got properly dragged for assuming an artist was male.
6. When Wendy's and Little Debbie's hosted other snack companies on a talk show.
7. This perfect marriage of new and old memes.
8. When the man's porn tastes got outed.
9. This deliciously petty woman who blamed an acquaintance for national currency production.
10. This woman who got caught lying about being white.
Twitter can indeed be a terrifying place at times, so at least we have these screenshots, right?!