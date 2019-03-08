10 ways to celebrate International Women's Day without hurting men's feelings.

Advertising

Happy International Women's Day! Today is a fantastic day to call your mother and tell her how much you appreciate her, read up on one of the many influential women throughout history, or donate to one of the many organizations that support women's safety (and our inevitable ascension towards world domination). If you're a woman yourself, the best way to celebrate today might involve being a bit kinder to yourself, recognizing your own strengths and growth, and muting the whole Trump administration on Twitter. But first, before you dive into this day of women, I address one of the most pressing questions that crops up annually: how can I celebrate International Women's Day without hurting men's feelings?! Regardless of what circles you run in, it's likely you'll encounter a man today, either URL or IRL that feels annoyed at the focus on women today. Can you blame them, though? Allotting a WHOLE DAY for 52% of the population is a slap in the face to the other half of the population. At this rate, before we know it half the population will start lording immense forms of privilege and power all the time expected everyone to go along with it. Nuh-uh, honey.

So, as an ally to the cause of men personally victimized by International Women's Day, I have gathered 10 ways to celebrate without hurting men's feelings. 1. Comfort them with the fact that the U.S. still hasn't had a female president If a man in your life (or more accurately a strange man from the internet) feels threatened by the site of women receiving flowers, coffee, Facebook tributes, and a whole day highlighting their contributions to society, comfort him with the reminder that men have ruled the U.S. for hundreds of years straight! Have women run for president?! Yes, but they were largely corrupt and unfit for the job, unlike the ten male presidents accused of war crimes.

2. Remind them that International Men's Day already exists An intellectual in your feed may put on his thinking cap and ask the pressing question linger in all of our minds: why isn't there an International Men's Day?! Rather than leaving him to flounder in a sea of pain, you can comfort him by letting him know International Men's Day already exists! Against intuition, it's not Adam Sandler's birthday or the release date of The Hangover, it is November 19th. In a true M. Night Shyamalan plot twist, the men personally victimized by International Women's Day don't seem to actually celebrate it.

3. Send him a video of Jeremy Piven's stand-up comedy Few men embody the spirit of a guy offended by International Women's Day more succinctly than Entourage's Jeremy Piven aka Ari Gold. In case you missed it, he has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, and like any responsible male creative, Piven decided to funnel that unchecked rapey energy into stand-up comedy. While I personally refuse to link his work here, you can easily find a video that will momentarily distract men hurt by today's celebration. If we're all lucky, Piven may inspire more men to try comedy.

4. Start listing the track names for all 103 songs Phil Collins wrote On first glance, this might not seem relevant to International Women's Day, but I guarantee that if you start listing Phil Collins songs it will distract sad men from talking about how International Women's Day makes them feel. Plus, they'll likely be impressed a woman knows this many songs. 5. Admit that women can be shitty too

Since all this talk about iconic women might be understandably triggering to (some) men, a great way to soothe them is by admitting that you don't necessarily like ALL women. While obvious picks include the dollar store Eva Braun known as Tomi Lahren, and the patron saint of cognitive dissonance Candace Owens, you can really make it count by listing some random girl from elementary school and completely ruining your sisterhood vibe. 6. Bring up the fact that American Sniper won an Oscar

Few things say "(white american) men matter, too" quite like a Clint Eastwood directed film about a marksman in the Iraq War winning an Oscar. According to the direction and dialogue, women are of no value in this movie, but to be fair, neither are any of the men living in Iraq. If the hurt man in your life ISN'T on board for some imperalist war porn, is he even really upset about International Women's Day?!

7. Comfort them with the fact that the pay gap even exists in the beauty industry The beauty industry is one of the only industries dominated by women, and yet, recent studies show the gender pay gap still exists within that industry. If a man is feeling offended by IWD, just comfort him with that fact that even the industries dominated by women systemically undermine them. 8. Bring up Seth Macfarlane's networth

Is a man in your life feeling overwhelmed by the concept of women achieving any semblance of safety or equity?! Just sit him down and remind him that Seth MacFarlane's net worth is a whopping $200 million dollars! This is the man who brought us the glorious fart jokes of Family Guy, and a sexually voracious teddy bear named Ted! Macfarlane proves there might be space for men in culture and tastemaking, after all. 9. Thank men for allowing women to vote

Would women have rights at all if men hadn't begrudingly allowed us to after we fought tooth and nail, putting our own safety at risk?! I don't think so! Thank a man today, for standing in the way of your livelihood a little bit less than his forefathers. 10. Remind them that their feelings won't hurt after the purge

The (cis) men who feel hurt by International Women's Day can take a huge solace in the fact that they will feel NOTHING after the huge purge women have been gunning for!