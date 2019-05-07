These 10 work-related horror stories from nurses prove that they are literal heroes.

Nurses have one of the toughest jobs out there, and in honor of Nurse Appreciation Week, we would like to acknowledge that. We literally would not be here without nurses and the work that they do. They keep us alive, even -- and especially -- when things get messy. As you can imagine, the things you witness as a nurse aren't always pretty. Humans have a lot of bodily fluids and complications that nurses have the pleasure of dealing with. In short, nursing requires a big heart and a big stomach.

So, just how intense can things get during a shift? The answer(s) to this can be found in a Reddit thread, where TheToonLunk asked nurses to share their worst work-related stories. Here are ten of wildest tales.

1. SillyBonsai