These 10 work-related horror stories from nurses prove that they are literal heroes.

Nurses have one of the toughest jobs out there, and in honor of Nurse Appreciation Week, we would like to acknowledge that. We literally would not be here without nurses and the work that they do. They keep us alive, even -- and especially -- when things get messy. As you can imagine, the things you witness as a nurse aren't always pretty. Humans have a lot of bodily fluids and complications that nurses have the pleasure of dealing with. In short, nursing requires a big heart and a big stomach.
So, just how intense can things get during a shift? The answer(s) to this can be found in a Reddit thread, where TheToonLunk asked nurses to share their worst work-related stories. Here are ten of wildest tales.
1. SillyBonsai
Had a nice older gentleman patient who was tachycardic, but all his labs were normal. He seemed like he took fairly good care of himself, was a little disheveled but he dressed nice and had nice shoes. We initially couldn't find anything wrong with him, but he had a peculiar odor to him that seasoned nurses would get suspicious of. I asked him if he had any infections on his body that he knew of, and he said "no", but I wanted to do a thorough check, so we took off all his clothes, and he was fine, until I got down to his feet.
He was wearing an old pair of socks, and as I peeled them down, literally the skin around his foot came off with the sock. I was essentially degloving his foot. It was so vile, I couldn't even get down more than a couple inches. It was raw flesh under those socks. The wound odor was so strong, I knew then that his feet were the source. He probably hadn't changed his socks in several months. He ended up being admitted and given lots of antibiotics and wound care.
The memory of pulling down his socks will haunt me forever.
2. Thpfkt
Lady with sores and foul smelling discharge coming from her vagina. We spent days trying to figure out what had happened, labs sent, no infections, swabs clear.. it was an enigma.
Until I caught her douching her vagina with bleach. She thought that’s how you kept it clean.
Sex education is important guys!
3. S10thRN
Tough to choose honestly. A couple years ago I took care of a long haul trucker who developed a wound on the underside of his ballsack. The vibration of the truck seat wore away at his scrotum, and he developed an infected ulcer. As you can imagine, this makes for a very fragile situation. One day we were helping him out of bed when his scrotum ruptured wide open, pus splattered everywhere, and his testicles flopped out. A bad day for all involved.
4. dimladiar
My best friend is an RN and her favorite story is about a super nice lady in her late 30s who came in because of a labial abscess. Basically she got an ingrown hair from shaving, which got infected and resulted in most (if not all...I can't remember) of her labia needing to be removed.
But why stop there, right?!
Turns out, the tissue just did. not. want. to. heal. She was in the hospital for nearly a month while they continued to i&d farther and farther up this poor woman's abdomen until she basically had no flesh from the belly button down to her lady bits. It did finally start to heal but holy fuck, man.
5. Dude_RN
Things I’ve helped remove from grown men’s penis: LEGO lightsaber, baby carrot, plastic spoon, small circular magnets, purple crayon, golf pencil. And I’ve only been in emergency medicine for 6 years.
6. sundermunich
Idk about worst but I'm at work right now and a few hours ago I asked a patient for a urine sample and was punched in the throat. Thankfully it's gotten better since then.
7. Laboucane
hopeless romantic
my mother in law is a nurse and every year around christmas there is a man who comes in with a candle stuck up his bum that progressively gets bigger. last year she compared the candle to the size of a pickle jar
8. zombie_goast
Too many to choose from, so I'll just go with a recent one. Was doing wound care on a diabetic man who took 0 care of himself. It was a foot ulcer with necrotic tissue and gangrene, awesome. As I was pulling the old dressing off, i felt a subtle crunch. I looked and saw that yep, the dressing pulled one of the mans necrotic toes completely off with it. The hell of it is? He just sighed and said "not again". Turns out just a few months ago, his OTHER foor was at that level of ulceration, and one of THOSE toes came off when he went to put shoes on...how he failed to notice the smell and severity (although tbh he was morbidly obese and couldn't even see his feet) is a mystery.
9. kalieldriel
A 13 year old boy once ejaculated on my arm in front of his grandmother.
He was in the ER for a boil near the base of his penis. Went to do wound care, didn't even touch the penis itself, barely had started and then SPLOOGE.
ALL OVER MY FUCKING ARM.
10. herbalcamille
My father worked in ER at the beginning of his nursing career, and he said one of the hardest things he had experienced was a young man who shot himself in the face, but he was still alive. All that was left was the back of his neck/bottom part of his skull. The man died a short time later, but could you imagine seeing something like that? God bless nurses, they truly deal with so much.