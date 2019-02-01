100 insane pics from the polar vortex that’ll make you want to stay in bed forever.

100 insane pics from the polar vortex that’ll make you want to stay in bed forever.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 01, 2019@5:49 PM
Advertising

The polar vortex is sweeping across America, and it's not moving along lightly. The United States has been experiencing record low temperatures, with much of the midwest seeing the coldest temperatures they've experienced in decades. On Wednesday, Chicago reached temperatures colder than Antarctica, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, and wind chills pushing it to 55 degrees below zero.

As the icy winds of the polar vortex continue to rage and interrupt the daily routine of millions of Americans, people have been posting photos on social media showing just how wild this weather is.

Since the pictures really communicate the icy chaos far better than any words could, I gathered 100 photos that will make you immediately want to brew a hot beverage.

1.

2.

Advertising

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

View this post on Instagram

#chicagoisfrozen

A post shared by Amber Brown (@gorgonzolabee) on

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

Advertising

25.

26.

View post on imgur.com

27.

View post on imgur.com
Advertising

28.

29.

30.

Advertising

31.

32.

33.

Advertising

34.

35.

36.

Advertising

37.

38.

39.

Advertising

40.

41.

42.

Advertising

43.

44.

45.

Advertising

46.

47.

48.

Advertising

49.

50.

51.

Advertising

52.

53.

54.

Advertising

55.

56.

57.

Advertising

58.

59.

60.

Advertising

61.

62.

63.

Advertising

64.

65.

Advertising

66.

67.

68.

Advertising

69.

70.

71.

Advertising

72.

73.

74.

Advertising

75.

76.

Advertising

78.

79.

80.

Advertising

81.

82.

83.

Advertising
View this post on Instagram

So. Much. Snow. #snow #polarvortex #snow #snow #snow

A post shared by Nina (@nina_yaney) on

84.

85.

Advertising

86.

87.

88.

Advertising

89.

90.

91.

Advertising

92.

93.

94.

Advertising

95.

96.

97.

Advertising

98.

99.

100.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 