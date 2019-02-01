100 insane pics from the polar vortex that’ll make you want to stay in bed forever.

The polar vortex is sweeping across America, and it's not moving along lightly. The United States has been experiencing record low temperatures, with much of the midwest seeing the coldest temperatures they've experienced in decades. On Wednesday, Chicago reached temperatures colder than Antarctica, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, and wind chills pushing it to 55 degrees below zero.

As the icy winds of the polar vortex continue to rage and interrupt the daily routine of millions of Americans, people have been posting photos on social media showing just how wild this weather is.

Since the pictures really communicate the icy chaos far better than any words could, I gathered 100 photos that will make you immediately want to brew a hot beverage.

1.

How cold is it in the Midwest? Bubbles are freezing.



Remember to take your pets inside.#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZfkbZdy2Si — Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) January 30, 2019

2.