100 insane pics from the polar vortex that’ll make you want to stay in bed forever.

The polar vortex is sweeping across America, and it's not moving along lightly. The United States has been experiencing record low temperatures, with much of the midwest seeing the coldest temperatures they've experienced in decades. On Wednesday, Chicago reached temperatures colder than Antarctica, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees Fahrenheit below zero, and wind chills pushing it to 55 degrees below zero.
As the icy winds of the polar vortex continue to rage and interrupt the daily routine of millions of Americans, people have been posting photos on social media showing just how wild this weather is.
Since the pictures really communicate the icy chaos far better than any words could, I gathered 100 photos that will make you immediately want to brew a hot beverage.
How cold is it in the Midwest? Bubbles are freezing.— Daniel Schneider (@BiologistDan) January 30, 2019
Remember to take your pets inside.#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZfkbZdy2Si
Freezing our pants off. #minnesota #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/LiJyI9TJh1— Greg Swan (@gregswan) January 30, 2019
Eye lashes on fleek! Is that a thing? Is this the new winter running fashion statement? 💁🏽♀️🥶#coldAF #MexicanInTheMidwest . . . . 📸 @earamir3zlpz #running #runner #marathon #ironman #ironmantraining #ironmanlakeplacid #journeyto140point6 #happiness #snow #trailrunning #madisonwisconsin #swimbikerun #tri #triathlete #triathlon #hammerdown #run #training #cold #distance #trailrunning #trails #saucony #winter #woods #snowing #ice
Polar Vortex (Temp. 16F/-9C) 🥶😍 #polarvortex #polarvortex2019 #itscoldoutside #itscold #omg #frozenover #frozen #frozenfountain #bryantpark #bryantparkwintervillage #bryantparkfrozenfountain #nyc #nycphotography #nycphotographer #nycprimeshot #ilovenyc #winter #winter2019 #frigid #selfie
How cold is it in Chicago at the moment....? pic.twitter.com/U3wJnHZwFY— Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 31, 2019
BRB - Moving to Antarctica ✌️ #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/4ua2pPYs1b— 101.3 KDWB (@1013KDWB) January 30, 2019
THEY DON’T EVEN HAVE A COLOR TO DESCRIBE HOW COLD IT’S GOING TO BE pic.twitter.com/p1aMriPMh5— Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) January 28, 2019
So my soap is frozen in my shower... #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/ev6JBo0vzy— Martiean (@wowmartiean) January 31, 2019
Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze 😬 pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx— mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019
“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB— Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019
My beard froze while waiting bus. I wish it would be summer already. pic.twitter.com/Yv41bYqUYD— Tapani Niemeläinen (@Volus_dude) January 24, 2019
FIRE FIGHTERS BATTLING FIRES AND THE COLD: A fire chief in Wisconsin shared a picture of his frozen beard where the wind chill was -50 degrees.https://t.co/Ajpj2dmZk1 pic.twitter.com/PLrmDsehjE— Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) January 31, 2019
When these are the INSIDE doors...you know we are Polar Vortexing 🥶 #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZiP1Fw4UBK— Heidi Miler (@HeidiMiler) January 31, 2019
ice is freezing as soon as it comes out of ou faucet bc it's so cold pic.twitter.com/b7hwyWUsJd— ✨makay✨ (@mak_savi) January 30, 2019
My brother was on one of the few flights into Chicago this morning. He took this photo of frozen Lake Michigan from the plane. pic.twitter.com/cS8XRCTPQV— David Funk (@DavidPFunk) January 30, 2019
Frozen bubbles! #chiberia #Chicago #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/1CAHZnxDtu— Jason Lewis (@cbotnyse) January 31, 2019
#ccso #frozen #frozenpants #polarvortex #stupidcold #minnesota
Polar Vortex Lesson: Don’t try to hang dry your clothes outside... #polarvortex2019 #polarvortex
#chiberia #PolarVortex2019 update, got so cold last night that our #svedkavodka froze! For reference the freezing point for vodka is -16 #coldscience #science pic.twitter.com/ITe0QgJRC9— Kathleen Dieman (@KKrilanovichCRE) January 31, 2019
My parents sent me this pic of our peephole (FROM THE INDOOR SIDE) Happy #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/3QX73GZkkR— Isabel 🐀 (@imayoras) January 31, 2019
"No, believe me, 'tis very cold; the wind is northerly." Hamlet 5.2 #PolarVortex
northerly."
Hamlet 5.2 #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/1iqrLLuspv
This is the window crank inside my house. #ilwx #polarvortex2019 pic.twitter.com/8YtzmbJuJ3— Troy Christensen (@Warmsector) January 31, 2019
Lake Superior, Arrowhead, January 31, 2019 ... #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/4YV4ELfNqc— James L. Stephens (@JamesLStephens7) February 1, 2019
This happened Wednesday when my son simply opened the door. -25* out at the time. (Actully, this is a little less than when he 1st did it, had to find my phone! 😀) #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/S9nxxsgHrl— Athena M (@mamaAthena75) February 1, 2019
Warm moist air over the Thames condensing in the still cold air that’s been over London for a few days #ldnont #fog #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/vJvHPERH85— Mike Hensen (@MikeatLFPress) February 1, 2019
#LakeMichigan is all ice for as far as one can see!— Shreyasi Dua (@ShreyasiDua) February 1, 2019
#PolarVotex2019 #PolarVortexChicago #climatechange pic.twitter.com/PtnlTkeMKY
Just to show you how cold it is, I soaked one of my dress shirts then hung it up outside.— Jeff Peterson (@JeffWGME) January 31, 2019
Less than twenty minutes later, it was frozen solid! #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/4kBcVjfyGN
we are too dumb for this type of weather #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/zWr8aj4IfB— Sweet Sal (@AllyseJosephine) January 30, 2019
Who wants to play?! 🙌🏼 C’mon pals it only feels like it’s -30C ...it’s beautiful outside!! 🌞 ❄️ *Mom made sure we weren’t out too long - she stayed with us. 👍🏼 #snowdog #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/PCObtHILB3— Sadie & Sophie (@sadie_424) January 30, 2019
The Indianapolis/Chicago area today #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/HbqSqXdq4A— ✨Corinne✨ (@CorinneStrohl) January 31, 2019
Stupid is what stupid does 🤓😶 #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/U0iZDGKBxB— 🇵🇰👨🏻⚕️ڈاکٹر صاب💉 (@usman_nyc) January 31, 2019
This is getting crazy... Polar vortex 2019: Temperatures to plunge to 'historic' lows not seen in decades... Stay safe and warm everyone, Mother Earth is angry... #PolarVotex2019 #ColdBlast #Winterwatch ❄️ pic.twitter.com/V9qsom3HEh— CardiacDrop™ (@CardiacDrop) January 30, 2019
This #PolarVotex2019 is beautiful... and cold af pic.twitter.com/GrrvSZEJls— Slot-A (@IAMSLOTA) January 30, 2019
A photo of my husband and I going to start our cars in the morning.... and the dog. #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/A4vFWSQwEe— Jess (@Mich1gan_fAn) January 30, 2019
My window #PolarVotex2019 #wisconsinweather pic.twitter.com/sPoNbSHCfd— Van (@NessaCu) January 30, 2019
I brought room temperature water in the car with me. Had the heat on high. And in the 90 minute drive to St Paul it FROZE. IN MY CAR. WHILE I WAS DRIVING. WITH THE HEAT ON. #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/JKFcHFPCCq— Laura Askelin (@cursedthing) January 30, 2019
What to do during the #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/3Lvy5Ckpa1— Chris Ferguson (@CFerguson77) January 30, 2019
How cold is it? My friend in Iowa sent me this. He and colleagues are having fun with water: #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/sIaqbjSxdp— Renea Nichols (@ProfNichols) January 30, 2019
Now this is a highway warning sign we can all agree with. #PolarVotex #PolarVotex2019 #Cake pic.twitter.com/U7p4PbtW4w— Mike C. (@Michael_AC23) January 31, 2019
Tried the soak a T-shirt and stick it outside in the cold experiment...and it worked so well that the T-shirt was able to stand on its own after just over an hour outside #PolarVotex2019 @Cubs #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/UArDKxyryO— Katie Dahmer (@k_dahmer) January 31, 2019
The kids and I had some #PolarVotex2019 fun. #FrozenPants pic.twitter.com/b7W5Y1kd8b— Erin Edlund (@erinedlund) January 31, 2019
The #PolarVotex2019 is real. pic.twitter.com/vFRf1DGXWs— The Gilded Jester (@TheGildedJester) January 31, 2019
My dog Eva DEFINITELY hates The #PolarVotex2019 #TooColdToPoo— TessMcClaine (@TessMcclaine) January 30, 2019
We tried but that #MinnesotaWeather is brutal! 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/SeZWs78Zcu
Keep your pets bundled for the weather #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/am7Okkfj3m— DANIELLE ✌ (@whatitdoDK) January 30, 2019
@ellentube Boiling Water in -10 temperatures made for an awesome display! ❄️ #scienceiscool #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/Pz7oZ8rP8s— Becky Watts (@bkwatts4) January 31, 2019
Baby it’s cold outside #PolarVortex #PolarVotex2019 #polarvortex pic.twitter.com/Vw2ymAEANK— BettinMax (@bettinmaxxx) January 30, 2019
It’s not often we can say we are colder then Antarctica #PolarVotex2019 #chicagowinter pic.twitter.com/4dDElsK5Tg— Jacob Mount (@JCMount1013) January 30, 2019
❄️Don't leave your pets out in this weather. They're like us, they're cold.❄️#PolarVortex #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/RrQDBtHSD1— 🇺🇸🦁L𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎🦁🇺🇸 (@Liona005) January 31, 2019
My God. We've reached The Day After Tomorrow. #SnowSquall #PolarVortex #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/qVVXZkw95Y— Jacopo della Quercia (@Jacopo_della_Q) January 31, 2019
It's so cold in Chicago that .... #PolarVotex2019
pic.twitter.com/DihdiWAq1W #PolarVotex2019
In my five years of TV I’ve never seen anything like this. Volunteer firefighters putting out a burning building for over six hours in -20° wind chill. They’re now walking on a sheet of ice. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation @News_8 #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/hLglyJiO7H— James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) January 31, 2019
A cool look at how lake-effect snow begins - love your friends freezing in Chicago. #Chiberia #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/kCG8ZZpfwl— Katie Morgan (@KatieMo511) January 30, 2019
Here you go @PascoSheriff This happened last night here in #FranklinCountyOhio after the #PolarVotex2019 left us..@OHFCSO @FCSOTherapyK9 @GreeneCountySO @GahannaPD @ColumbusPolice @RCSD @K9Kit @fcsok92 @fcsok91 @FCSO_S6 pic.twitter.com/HNOabhcf6A— Brant Ward (@bw_wildcatsfan) February 1, 2019
It’s currently 25°C colder in Chicago than in Anchorage, Alaska #ActOnClimate #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/dvWaDuv86l— Assaad Razzouk (@AssaadRazzouk) January 31, 2019
This hot water thing worked a lot better in the other videos I watched. #PolarVotex2019 #PolarVortexChallenge pic.twitter.com/4s1o4lUNvr— MiniBukta (@MiniBukta) February 1, 2019
I need this jacket in my life #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/lJs4FZ5ixM— Nino 🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@nawfalbejja1) January 31, 2019
Not moving not a chance! Keep your pets warm...keep them inside! #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/1vYYkFaZFf— Stephanie (@TheRealMama2018) January 31, 2019
Crazy❄️❄️❄️— Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) January 30, 2019
20 minute Snow Squall- white out conditions
#parkavenue #86thstreet #Centralpark #newyorkcity #snowsqualls #SnowSquallWarning #PolarVotex2019 @weatherchannel @lookner @breakingweather @JaniceHuff4ny @NY1weather pic.twitter.com/Tbf87v0y94
Easy to find the NH3 level today, I wonder if it’s frozen too? #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/rSegLwq3v8— Bob Spratt (@leroyfertilizer) January 31, 2019
❄️Polar Vortex Zoomies!❄️ #dogoftheday #dalmatianpuppy #dalmatian #dogsofinstagram #dalmatiansofinstagram #puppy #puppiesofinstagram #longcoatdalmatian #spots #longcoatdal #puppiesofig #cute #adorable #dalmatiannation #dalmatiansofig #dal #dalsofinstagram #snow #snowday #snowfun #snowy #playtime #polarvortex #socold #frozen #zoomies #snowdog
Vortex View. - - - #CLE #downtowncleveland #cleveland #thecleve #216 #clevelandthatilove #backintheday #clegram #thecle #polarvortex #snowpocalypse #frozencleveland #frozenlakeerie #clevelandwinter #frozencleveland #rockhall #greatlakessciencecenter #lakeerieview #clevelandcliffs
A polar vortex slammed New York City -- and communities across much of the country -- with freezing temperatures. Warmer weather is expected in the coming days to thaw out those icy conditions. We'll have it all covered tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. . . . . #polarvortex #frozen #freezing #nbcnightlynews #lesterholt
We made it through the polar vortex! The goats are happy to be out and the chickens are even venturing out into the sun! It was -11 this morning and we have already climbed up to 8 degrees and the sun is shining! I can’t WAIT for the heat wave to hit this weekend so I can clean the coops because they are just so bad right now. 😂 . . . #thevelahomestead #homestead #homesteading #countrylife #winter #puremichigan #babyitscoldoutside #goats #nigeriandwarf #goatsofinstagram #goatpen #snowylandscape #somuchsnow #animalpen #chickens #chickencoop #chickenkeeping #goatkeeping #polarvortex #sunisshining
Anyone want to go ice skating? #lakemichigan #polarvortex
Freezing back east?❄ Keep calm and move to Arizona!!🌵🌞 ▪BUY | SELL | INVEST I'm here to help▪ 🚨proazrealty.com 📞602.459.0610 . . . #arizonahomes #dreamhome #firsttimehomebuyers #homesweethome #justsold #proazrealty #phoenixhomes #realtor #realestate #sellingaz #buyingaz #homesmart #phoenixassociationofrealtors #realtorlife #par #realty #vallyofthesun #justlisted #openhouse #boats #sunsets #knowledge #millenials #realestatemarketing #newyearnewhome #justsold #hustle #realtorhustle #closingday #officialhomeowners #polarvortex
So. Much. Snow. #snow #polarvortex #snow #snow #snow
(Sing ala Elf): I’m in Philadelphia and it’s snowing!
Fog/Smoke on the Mississippi. #minneapolis #minnesota #stonearchbridge #stribwinter #mississippi #polarvortex #minnesotaexposure #viewfromthebridge #neighborhood #crazytobeout #captureminnesota #stillbeautiful #minnesnowta #thisismyminnesota #meetminneapolis #exploremn
Approach into ORD aka 2019 polar vortex #frozenlake #chicago #downtownchicago #polarvortex #winter2019 #737 #deadhead #flightattendantlife #crewlife #frozen #subzerotemperatures #freezing #searstower #ord #lakemichigan #willistower #iceicebaby #thewindycity
PSA: just purchased moisturizing lip balm for the first time but there’s no directions. Can anyone help? #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/dLIIeV4Cbq— One eyed Willy (@WillyMurph35) February 1, 2019
Good Afternoon Efrain and everyone🙏 Welcome to #PolarVotex2019 😎#PolarVortex #PolarVortex19 #cold #winter #BeachPlease #surf pic.twitter.com/WaRsCSqsBQ— Wayne Thomsen (@molson_merlin) February 1, 2019
Just a little snow#Michigan #michigansnow #PolarVotex2019 #PolarVortex #winter pic.twitter.com/oaRrF1SXEE— a positive pessimist (@apospessimist) February 1, 2019
I present: the four faces of a polar vortex, brought to you by me. @WKBW #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/JvlxCM8wUD— Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) February 1, 2019
It’s snowing here in MD and in many areas across the US. Please slow down and drive safely! #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/geL1rRS5DY— ALARIS (@TeamAlaris) February 1, 2019
Scenes from #chiberia and the #2019 frozen tundra! Making frozen bubbles! #chicago #chicagoweather #cold pic.twitter.com/f6rj8CVoez— Kathleen Dieman (@KKrilanovichCRE) January 30, 2019
Played around in the cold today. #science #chiberia #polarvortex2019 #chiberia2019 #frozenbubbles #frost #scienceisfun #Chicagoweather #chicagowinter #metalmonkey #snowday #bubbles pic.twitter.com/oz2HJaSEJI— Sara Gill (@Sarsonian) January 30, 2019
@CherylScottWX Polar Vortex vs. Boiling Water in Evanston. Polar won! pic.twitter.com/07gySTJvLt— Jim Rosenberg (@JimRosenberg23) January 30, 2019
Took a break from science-ing indoors to casually throw boiling water off my deck, as you do #Chiberia #PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/MEm6fxhxxs— Lucianne Walkowicz (@shaka_lulu) January 30, 2019
Out here making the most of the polar vortex. #GlobalWarmingChallenge pic.twitter.com/hg2F8YMHXb— Jesse Visby (@JVis96) January 30, 2019
#PolarVortex— Andy Potter (@stalefarts) January 30, 2019
Or as we call it in Minnesota...Tuesday
Embraced my inner 6 year old at -33F earlier today pic.twitter.com/5P3Ht3WWy3
Eggs will freeze solid in Chicago today. Union reporters will not. pic.twitter.com/EcUFcgr1Vc— Chicago Tribune Guild (@CTGuild) January 30, 2019
Wanna know how cold it is in #CHICAGO? Check out the ice on the INSIDE of my windows this morning! #PolarVortex STAY WARM! pic.twitter.com/nxjZTdK5l6— Claire Scatter (@ClaireScatter) January 30, 2019
We made a breakthrough in insulating techniques this morning. #PolarVortex #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Ljd36JXNZY— Jim Hambleton (@jimhambleton) January 30, 2019