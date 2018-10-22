The most inspiring tweets about Trump’s plans to 'erase' trans and non-binary people.

In a horrifying new development, the Trump administration is looking into a law that would completely erase transgender and non-binary identities out of legal existence, The New York Times reports.
If put into effect, the Department of Health and Human Services would make changes to Title XI definitions of gender. The new definitions would state that gender is "unchangeable" and only female and male identities exist.
If passed, this law is nothing short of an act of psychological violence against the over 1 million trans and non-binary people in the U.S. The act of erasing someone's identity is a direct way to erase their existence and humanity, which only justifies further physical violence.
Trans and non-binary people and their loved ones have been tweeting in response to the Trump administrations ugly proposal, proving that no matter what, they will not be erased, and such human rights atrocities won't go down without a fight.
1.
This is my daughter... she is smart and beautiful and brave and has the biggest heart in the world... her future is bright and there are no limits on what she can accomplish... and she #WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/WlyCcWkEdZ— Paria Hassouri, MD (@pariahassouri) October 21, 2018
2.
I am a Jewish transgender married lesbian woman who is a scientist working for a foreign controlled corporation that would like to retire someday with health care.— Amanda R Simpson (@AmandaRSimpson) October 22, 2018
I’m concerned every day.#WontBeErased
3.
I #WontBeErased because my identity, along with that of my fellow trans* community, is valid, and should not be used as a political debate topic. We are HUMAN, valid, and we will not stop until we get the rights we deserve pic.twitter.com/zszqlu6otM— niko (@nikogonz1) October 22, 2018
4.
Hello my name is Mariza, I'm Trans and I #WontBeErased because there is no way you have an eraser big enough, I'm like 5'11— Mariza 🎃🦇 (@meowriza) October 22, 2018
5.
I made this for the bookshop today. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/4iwREm5fmV— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 22, 2018
6.
To my trans sisters and brothers, repeat after me: I am transgender. I exist, I matter, and I #WontBeErased.— Carrie Long (@therealcarrie18) October 21, 2018
7.
I'm here. I'm Trans. I love film. I have an amazing girlfriend who loves everything about me. I'm an English graduate from @GeorgeMasonU looking to truly start her life. I review films for fun. You will NEVER get rid of me. I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/GYeJpS2uY7— Angela Davis 🎃👻🎃 (@Transwoman888) October 21, 2018
8.
I— Gillian Branstetter (@GillBranstetter) October 22, 2018
1) am trans
2) am tired
3) #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/m8D2s0l2Ph
9.
Trans people #WontBeErased and it is up to us cis folks to make sure they are protected on every side from the terror of the Trump administration that seek to do them harm.— 👻 Mary Magdaween 👻 (@BroderickGreer) October 21, 2018
10.
I spent too much of my life struggling to live in a life and body that didn’t represent my true self. I won’t go back. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/EBD7kI33ch— abeardedgnome 🌹 (@abeardedgnome) October 21, 2018
11.
33 y/o trans woman, just trying to survive and be my cute self. Terrified and stressed today but I'm ready to fight. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/PEUcd6ilzt— Lauren 🏳️🌈 (@LorynExMachina) October 21, 2018
12.
Trans/enby, they/them and #WontBeErased ! I describe my gender as ‘a trash fire at a glitter factory’. pic.twitter.com/eny3c5TfWE— dandy in the underworld (@winged) October 21, 2018
13.
lord only knows what my gender is, but i'm real as hell and full of rage. #WontBeErased (they/them) pic.twitter.com/O60llLReqw— ashley 💕 (@arobertson28) October 21, 2018
14.
#WontBeErased love from across the pond~ pic.twitter.com/kN4A5EW0KQ— Biologicaly Spooky. Boo. Haha. Big Startle. Whoa ⚧ (@lnc0) October 21, 2018
15.
I am a son.— Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) October 22, 2018
I am a daughter.
I am a father.
I am a mother.
I am a grandfather.
I am a grandmother.
I am a friend.
I am a neighbor.
I am a coworker.
I am a student.
We are transgender. ⚧#WontBeErased https://t.co/Nr2mMNA6zz
16.
30 years old trans nonbinary! 30 weeks pregnant and #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/X2ltwmY0cU— eah (queer artist -theythem) (@queereah) October 21, 2018
17.
Let’s create a world where there’s more heroes like these women, courageous enough to live their truth everyday despite ignorance and blatant discrimination. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/PaakbmXMj1— Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) October 21, 2018
18.
here's two; one from where i'm at today (bruised, hiding in bed) and one of me laughing at work. moving from being a trans kid to a trans adult didn't magically fix things, but I'm still here and i #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/a3Oh24NqJB— ai | noted homosexual | 🌈🏳️🌈🌈 (@easilyuncloseme) October 21, 2018
19.
i am trans and extant and here is a selfie of me being trans (and... taking selfies) while working one of my two jobs, neither of which is done by a ghost or an ephemeral spirit that answers to my deadname 😄 #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/AYjKMV5FIw— dylan morrison 🍁 (@dylan_thyme) October 21, 2018
20.
This is my daughter. She exists. She will not be erased. Vote as if her life depends on it. It does. So many lives depend on it. #wontbeerased #transequalitynow #thisiswhattranslookslike pic.twitter.com/pyC7YdE9ZF— Jamie Bruesehoff (@hippypastorwife) October 21, 2018
21.
I am transgender. I will not and cannot be erased. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/GWL6l3OpPN— Jay M (@jmaddock) October 21, 2018
22.
Was so angry I had to wear my favorite outfit today. pic.twitter.com/9EUExhAs11— Cheorge of the Chungle (@zephyromatic) October 21, 2018
23.
Im a 34-yo trans dyke spending my days finding ways to bring queer themes into comics. I exist, and I am alive, and they aren’t going to wipe me out. pic.twitter.com/OUBaWbOjRy— Kissing Dracula Stein (@MagsVisaggs) October 21, 2018
24.
Here's me at Gloucestershire Pride :) Giant disabled queer I'm trying to be brave and proud of who I am.— Frey-Arghhh (@Bolt_451) October 21, 2018
(Also, my instagram is bolt451 *ahem*) pic.twitter.com/oPWNsZX3oS
25.
Hello I am a trans woman philosopher who transitioned as a teenager and I am very kind and powerful pic.twitter.com/0P8Ko8iRxL— Amy "Pumpkin" Carvin' 🎃 (@amyrmarv) October 21, 2018
26.
AmeriCanadian probably-pan new trans girl could really use another drink on hearing this news, but #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/AfwbrjX0g1— Jill Dilts (@BusinessWaffles) October 21, 2018
27.
Growing out the beard so I at least have something to scratch when I’m banned from men’s rooms but terrify strange women walking into the ladies... or for when I realize they ultimately just want to make it de facto illegal for me to exist in public spaces, period. pic.twitter.com/QwmLctnItx— Reed Brice (@thatdangdingus) October 21, 2018
28.
Trans cutie reporting for duty! I’m the first non-binary Realtor in my office and am teaching my colleagues the joy of singular they! 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/vfMeedGIAL— Theo Lorenz (@TheoNicole) October 21, 2018
29.
Trans film maker in the making sliding on in 😊 pic.twitter.com/zaPJRMxRBo— Ghouliet (@filmingjuliet) October 21, 2018
30.
Hello hello!! Im a writer and a coffee addict and i really needed some trans positivity right now.. Hard to work when people think you shouldn't have rights bc of your identity. pic.twitter.com/nuvBDZwmxg— fran noir🎃 (@NonbinaryNoir) October 21, 2018
31.
I'm a trans spoonie writer. It took nearly 20 years living openly as a trans human before I had the courage to start t, and starting t is one of the best things I've ever done for myself. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/YB2JV6jz8u— dov (@DovZeller) October 21, 2018
32.
I'm like 30% knitwear but I exist, I promise. #nonbinary pic.twitter.com/sFjcycKjKj— injured while faking own death (@marxalot) October 21, 2018
33.
I'm a transgender queerio two-time world champion athlete with the @RCRAllStars, PhD scientist who helps conserve endangered species, owner and operator of my own company @DapperStats, and ripped betch ready for the fight. I exist. We exist.— Dr. Juniper Simonis (@JuniperLSimonis) October 21, 2018
#WontBeErased #TransAthletes @WFTDA pic.twitter.com/hG5AjNw53k
34.
both i and these TRANS PLANTS definitely exist and #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/e7g9A7JKTW— rowan morrison 🍂 (@timesnew_rowan) October 21, 2018
35.
I'm a trans woman. I make comics. Here I am existing in an airport. Being biological and genetic and real. #wontbeerased pic.twitter.com/w4xWWL2LHK— Sarah Horrocks (@mercurialblonde) October 21, 2018
36.
I exist, and I'm brewing your damn beer pic.twitter.com/CE8BkoGDew— Rachael Engel (@rachael_engel) October 21, 2018
37.
I won’t be erased. I’m a 20yo trans man, I’ve survived abuse, foster care, and homelessness. I’ve spoken at the Capitol thrice, once on tv, for homeless youth, highlighting queer homeless youth, and I won’t stop fighting. I’ll never stop fighting. Trans rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/cz0bHgi26x— Bat Gem is a spooky gay (@gemofthenight1) October 21, 2018
38.
nonbinary/transmasculine/is it possible the administration is threatened by how good looking we are pic.twitter.com/cPWj2YYpbB— hawk v handsawyer (@HamletHologram) October 21, 2018
39.
they haven’t killed me yet ✊ pic.twitter.com/I0aCYnI3le— scare-ity 👻 (@strangerelics) October 21, 2018
40.
one small academic boy whose never gonna stop writing about and drawing trans comics pic.twitter.com/8YGd5W8wXw— e jackson 🌴 (@ehetja) October 22, 2018
41.
Much love to everyone posting on here, you're all wonderful! ❤️ So here's my contribution - I'm non-binary and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/4ztIW2UHKK— The Bearded Princess (@viviorunitia) October 21, 2018
42.
Trans and beautiful pic.twitter.com/j5zw3MYmqv— Bryan Guffey (@musicjunkieg) October 21, 2018
43.
Pretty damn sure this 29* year old trans woman exists and will continue to exist along with my lovely community. Thank you, Anthony, love ya! 😊💜😘 pic.twitter.com/2yzQkuMHhx— Boo-tiful Fi-zaster (@FionaIsMyReal) October 21, 2018
44.
Genderqueer trans dude from Aoetearoa, New Zealand - we exist and our basic human rights should never be a compromise. 💙💖🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/hfYsJHB7dn— Rowan (@RowanGayle) October 21, 2018
45.
I think I missed the memo where I was supposed to stop existing. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/KzDNhJhLGA— Em Grace (@jumbledandjivey) October 21, 2018
46.
After a lifelong struggle, a legal name change, and two years of hormone replacement, I #WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/QBQdOD0KtQ— 🦇😑mono😑🦇 (@MulletMaknae) October 21, 2018
47.
I am 20 years old— werewolf (@reiynedrops) October 21, 2018
4 months on testosterone
I'm in college working on a psychology degree
I have friends and family that make me keep going in life
You will never erase me, I will never back down
(this is a pic of me pre testosterone)#WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/ZQHj4EbAMa
48.
I'm a 34yo trans woman. I do my job (such that it is), worship my God, and love my girlfriend. All I want is to live in peace. I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/6pTSujzNBx— Bitchy Banshee Mees de Tricht (@Sophie_D_T) October 21, 2018
49.
I am proudly out as trans, and I #WontBeErased.— Liz Fong-Jones (@lizthegrey) October 22, 2018
Please support @TransEquality, which I sit on the board of, as they fight this latest affront to human rights. pic.twitter.com/O9iDp23fVV
50.
At 4, she bravely let us really see her for the first time.— Debi Jackson (@the_debijackson) October 21, 2018
At 9, she helped start a global conversation about gender.
At 11, she #WontBeErased by this administration. pic.twitter.com/1rMiigHwxc
51.
I’m trans and I #WontBeErased if you support Trump and his admin that are trying to “erase” transgender people than please get off my page. My life matters. My friends lives matter. Educate yourself on trans lives it isn’t that hard. pic.twitter.com/GRu9dCbb1k— jaden 🎃 (@jadennwhite) October 21, 2018
52.
I am #trans, I am here, WE are here, our existence is not up for debate, and we #WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased#WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/TZ71LIyooM— Landon Richie = (@landon_richie_) October 21, 2018
53.
i’m not very far along but i still #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/x1kF7iNkbS— 🕯️amelia🕯️ (@againstamelia) October 21, 2018
54.
Still here. Still trans. Still a lesbian. Still angry. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/n7J7f1FBp9— Tessa Fisher (@spacermase) October 21, 2018
55.
Hey I'm Tobias, I'm transgender, and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/Va61aHkIBg— Tobias || Commissions Closed (@TobilTop) October 21, 2018
56.
Seven years HRT, seven years with my beautiful girlfriend. Two degrees, software geek by day, derby girl by night. I #WontBeErased. pic.twitter.com/oRFQYfGp9K— Wingardium👻Spookiosa (@quiggy) October 21, 2018
57.
We exist and we're not going anywhere. I am angry and adorable and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/xP9f73lEQ8— Hex Maniac Ashleigh (@Cloneydew2000) October 21, 2018
58.
Reading the new anti-trans BS this morning. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/qlD1O3EyFS— Jason Octopus (@JasonOctopus) October 21, 2018
59.
You will not erase my daughter. #Resistance #WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/fFMciYwhrt— Prosediva™ (@prosediva) October 21, 2018
60.
I #WontBeErased The conservatives here in Texas aren't the only ones that are tough and ready to fight for their beliefs. pic.twitter.com/zODTb3y173— Renée C. (@calico_patches) October 21, 2018
61.
Our existence as transgender and gender non-binary people is an act of civil disobedience. #WontBeErased— Jennicet Gutiérrez (@JennicetG) October 21, 2018
62.
Trans people are here to stay! Deal with it sweeties. 💋 #WontBeErased https://t.co/2oejfjqTI8 pic.twitter.com/Kup8vyYd3A— Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) October 21, 2018
63.
Why are trans people and their gender(s) always up for debate? Like can we just accept that gender isn't sex and move one with our day, instead of wasting time and resources to prove that sex is gender when it isn't? This should not be and never have been a debate. #WontBeErased— 🎃 Dylan, The SPOOKY #WontBeErased Enby Boy™ 🎃 (@TheSinisterTurd) October 22, 2018
64.
I'm trans and so are all your faves come fight me behind the dumpster #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/jw92E6ujpn— 🎃 pumpkana: ✩OWAIN!!!!✩! 🎃 (@gaylormoons) October 22, 2018
65.
I won't be quiet. I won't be timid. I won't back down. I wont give up. If we fight this together we #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/s5UvAMidua— ooof magoof #WontBeErased 🐣 🍩 🌈 (@AVeryBadLady) October 21, 2018
66.
🚨WE ARE NOT A THREAT 🚨— 🎃MumTdumpty🎃 (@mumTdumpty) October 22, 2018
#StopTransphobia #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/GFE8rZ8vq6
67.
So, I’m not American. But I am a closeted trans woman and I am taking a bit of a risk here. Time I had some skin in this game.— AJ Starling, the Cute Little Dead Girl (@americastarling) October 22, 2018
I stand with my trans family in the USA and anywhere else we face erasure. It can happen here too.
This is me. I am a trans woman, and I #WontBeErased. pic.twitter.com/l0JbuTA8nH
68.
i have far too much raw, unadulterated energy, therefore i #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/0TxUnl6xfe— quinn armstrong (@prismotron) October 21, 2018
69.
Nobody can tell me my identity except for me. I know who I am, and I am a transgender female. My closest friends are non-binary. My idols are trans men. This world has some amazing, talented, and lovely individuals. You won’t remove us from that existence. #WontBeErased— 𝕷𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖍 🎃🤙🏻 @ 𝖁𝖊𝖓𝖔𝖒 𝕱𝖚𝖈𝖐𝖊𝖗𝖘 (@LilyOliviaBell) October 21, 2018
70.
I’m a transmasc nonbinary Artist. I love to draw and animate and live my life as who i am. I am strong and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/Xs2no1Dpbl— 🎃N-Oe-Lantern🎃@Golden Tower!!! (@archerdetective) October 21, 2018
71.
Three out of the four of us are transgender. This family #WontBeErased - we will fight. pic.twitter.com/GUML8CZKPu— Kimberly Chambers (@TheOtterMama) October 22, 2018
72.
I am transgender. I will not and can not be erased #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/1b0uF5EqcS— KIMM (@KIMM36G) October 22, 2018
73.
I’ve come so far since coming out and I have much further to go as far as transitioning and self confidence. I love my trans body and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/5xmTlGruU9— PRETTY BOY (@lofi_mom) October 22, 2018
74.
5 months ago I had the courage to accept who I am. I'm happier now than I ever have been. I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/QHHbzKKeLF— Reice (@miss_reice) October 22, 2018
75.
#WontBeErased #TransRightsAreHumanRights— Bitmap @ MICE B79 🎃✨ (@BMPrager) October 22, 2018
I just came back from a comic con where I sold out of queer trans fantasy comics. You know who bought the most?
The kids.
We're here, we've survived worse, and the next generation is us. pic.twitter.com/Pgzxo5s9Sw
76.
I’ve been out as non-binary for a decade. I won’t be going back into the closet now. Not after all I’ve been through and all I’ve worked for. I #WontBeErased. I will fight with every inch of myself to be myself. You can’t take my dignity from me when you don’t have any yourself.— Greyskull 💀 (@Legend0fGreyson) October 21, 2018
77.
Hey Trump admins im here I’m queer and I #WontBeErased (disclaimer if u even try to post hate on this I’m shredding u) pic.twitter.com/aE70RZiEPK— abel (he/him) (@cisphobia) October 22, 2018
78.
My name is Maria and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/xkp1gysuPI— Maria Montano (@TheMariaMontano) October 21, 2018
79.
“THEY CANNOT ERASE US! THEY CANNOT ERASE US!” #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/hF1Xu7pkXk— Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) October 21, 2018
80.
81.
To my fellow trans American friends, I stand with you. All my love and support. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/A5mtbLZlTb— Undead Sea Salt (@lientari) October 22, 2018
82.
Trans rights are human rights and if you don't think they will come for us and strip us of identity, legality and eventually life, it's time to wake the fuck up. We're at war, we've been at war and we need you. We need everyone we can get. #WontBeErased— May Leitz, Queen of Hell 🔥⚧🎃 (@Nyxfears) October 22, 2018
83.
In L.A. for my partner's daughter's wedding #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/RmdAlHyQvK— Jessie Noble (@bluetunz52) October 22, 2018
84.
#WontBeErased 💙🌸— lee @ TRANS RIGHTS💙🌸 (@kipkune) October 22, 2018
(She/They)
I’m Lee, a non-binary girl!! Here to fight the good fight and protect trans rights!!
(I don’t have any good selfies on me so... sona art instead.) pic.twitter.com/usUoB0SN5S
85.
Hey Twitter xxx— Davina Trans Girl x (@Davina_Tgirl) October 22, 2018
Not been a round much gave a cold lol.. hate this time of year. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/UpBC9Vrjfb
86.
I’m trans (left side) and my husband is not. He supports me with love, understanding, compassion, and thoughtfulness every day.— Samuel Martin (@SJMartinWrites) October 22, 2018
He’s an incredibly sensitive and outspoken advocate for Transgender rights. Today in DC I’ll rally for us and ALL of my trans family.#WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/3eXkqvJIhh
87.
Getting ready to march to the White House to say that #trans folks #WontBeErased ! pic.twitter.com/B5PjQUUQrH— Sharon_McGowan (@SharonMcGowanDC) October 22, 2018
88.
We are outside the White House to tell Trump: We #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/LIqfjWxtlc— People Power (@peoplepower) October 22, 2018
89.
The midterms are near but it is not a "distraction" to speak out against the Trump proposal to eradicate federal recognition of transgender people. Strong crowd gathered right now in front of White House #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/8JppTZUz83— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 22, 2018
90.
Trans people #WontBeErased. Now more than ever we need to FIGHT. This administration continues to violate basic human rights and we need to take action. These are some action items to protect trans and GNC people that need our help right now: https://t.co/mrxaOtve1F— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) October 22, 2018
91.
Dear trans and enby folk: I see you, I love you, I'm with you, I will fight for you and beside you. You #WontBeErased if I can help.— Meguey Baker - BbirdOf%^*!Happiness (@NightSkyGames) October 21, 2018
92.
“As a cisgender queer person, it is our job to show for our TGNC siblings.” - @SaraRamirez #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/FzFYEuJ1vM— Jason Rosenberg (@mynameisjro) October 21, 2018
93.
I didn't live through 14 years of pain and anger just to be snuffed by some.god damn orange asshole— Phumes (@Lord_Pugsley) October 22, 2018
My name is Sara Crawford and I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/mEzXd9lEyt
94.
i’m here, i’m trans, i have always been and always will be, but i #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/P91QJng3Au— something halloween related (@naser_ani) October 22, 2018
95.
Pissed trans kid existing over here #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/fh3rymXfgi— isaac (@pleasehelpisaac) October 22, 2018
96.
I'm nonbinary. I'm here. I #WontBeErased. pic.twitter.com/B12tUqalMc— Corrin (they/them) (@Phonoirlex) October 21, 2018
97.
I am Luc and I am transgender. I love to serve my trans siblings and am with them in this time of hurt. I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/VkPYU6IAYx— luc (@lucrizzaro) October 21, 2018
98.
Proud to be trans. Won't let this evil administration take that away. So, in a lighter post, here is a hastily snapped portrait of the self as Carmen Sandiego from a '90s Halloween party #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/ldWxCSYCXh— Gabrielle Bellot (@GabbyBellot) October 22, 2018
99.
I am trans and insanely proud of who I’ve become. I #wontbeerased pic.twitter.com/9I2flkgh6K— Ohkay (@OhkayPlays) October 21, 2018
100.
I'm trans. I'm pissed off. I'm strategic. I'm relentless. And I #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/7ansRnbJcp— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) October 22, 2018