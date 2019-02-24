11 introverts reveal what they hate most about people. We get it.

Not everyone is a people person, and that's okay. I mean, people are the worst, and that's just a fact.

If you aren't a people person, chances are you're an introvert. This isn't to say you hate people, although we would understand if you did. Introverts just happen to prefer keeping things such as thoughts and ideas to themselves, rather than always sharing them with the group. And some people -- namely extroverts -- have a really hard time understanding that. And because of that, introverts can become exhausted when hanging out with non-introverts.

Reddit user seacucumber18 gave introverts the chance to vent about this by asking them, "what are some characteristics of people who drain you quickly?" Read some of the answers below to see how you may be annoying the ever living shit out of your introvert friends.

1. EfficientAirport doesn't have the energy for any passive-aggressive bullshit.