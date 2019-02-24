11 introverts reveal what they hate most about people. We get it.

Not everyone is a people person, and that's okay. I mean, people are the worst, and that's just a fact.
If you aren't a people person, chances are you're an introvert. This isn't to say you hate people, although we would understand if you did. Introverts just happen to prefer keeping things such as thoughts and ideas to themselves, rather than always sharing them with the group. And some people -- namely extroverts -- have a really hard time understanding that. And because of that, introverts can become exhausted when hanging out with non-introverts.
Reddit user seacucumber18 gave introverts the chance to vent about this by asking them, "what are some characteristics of people who drain you quickly?" Read some of the answers below to see how you may be annoying the ever living shit out of your introvert friends.
1. EfficientAirport doesn't have the energy for any passive-aggressive bullshit.
The type of people that constantly take everything the wrong way or are passive aggressive. I'm already so concerned about my word choice and how I'm coming across.
2. flowkitty needs you to read the signs, dude.
People who start talking but don't stop, despite my obvious cues that I have been trying to escape this one-sided "conversation" for the last 10 minutes.
3. RishiKelkar needs you to accept them for who they are, dammit.
The people who cannot accept that we quite enjoy being alone. And if we do happen to be around people, it's easier to just listen, rather than participate.
4. ShrekFairfeild would like you to leave the rando at home, please.
when you’re excited to hangout with someone and they hit you with “mind if I bring this person you’ve never met along?”
5. BondraP isn't here to be your built-in laugh track.
People that force me to give "sympathy laughs". I'm talking about those people who talk and talk and they think they are hilarious but they don't actually say anything funny, and yet I have to do a bunch of fake laughing. I fuckin hate being around people like that.
6. Message from bonster85: Shhhhh!
Anyone who talks loudly. I don't want the whole place to hear my conversation.
7. HotMommaJenn would like you to consider the sound of silence.
The constant talkers too. Geez, take a breath. You don’t have to fill every second with chatter.
8. weakandbroken has a bone to pick with some extroverts.
Extroverts that say "Oh, you're an introvert? Let's fix that" and proceed to either talk your ear off or drag you by the arm and introduce you to everyone they know at a social event.
9. OxenNorf is okay!
People who keep asking me if I’m okay. It’s not that I’m mute in social situations, I just usually like to listen. Constantly having to reassure people that I’m okay makes me uncomfortable.
10. 333visions perfectly explains why talking over an introvert is terrible.
I am fairly introverted and am someone who has always lived off the idea of, only speak if you have something meaningful to add. So when someone talks over me when I am about to say something witty, important, whatever, it PISSES me off and makes me not want to say it anymore. All cause my time has passed. It takes away from my energy very quickly.
11. And eac555 takes the cake.
People who say "smile".