11 people who won a contest to hang out with a famous person share what it was like.

It's one thing to meet a celebrity you love in a passing moment, it's another thing to win a date or hang out with them where you get one-on-one time with them (and their full team of security).

Oftentimes, contests where people win dates with celebrities give proceeds to charity, or function as a PR stunt to help promote the famous person's newest project. Regardless of the purpose, it can still be a fun opportunity for a fan to connect with someone they look up to - and potentially learn a bit more about what they're really like.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who won a dinner or hang out with a celebrity shared their stories.

1. From HelpMeImAStomach:

Ray D'Arcy hosted pretty much the only kids TV here in Ireland when I was growing up. Thing is I grew up close to the border with Northern Ireland and watched BBC instead of RTE so I had no idea who he was.