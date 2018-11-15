11 times Jason Momoa hilariously tried to break up couples. Stay vigilant.

Most emotionally healthy couples have celebrity exceptions with the knowledge that it'll probably never happen. If all of us had an actual chance with Idris Elba or Jenna Dewan then these celebrity crushes might actually threaten relationships, but since it's all good natured fantasy it's usually no big deal.

While most of us don't have the opportunities, proximity or clout to materialize our voyeuristic celebrity crushes, there are still meet and greets where we can see them in the flesh. This space - of the meet and greet, is where the Game of Thrones heartthrob Jason Momoa thrives.

As documented by numerous photos, Momoa is inevitably much aware of his heartthrob status (how could he not be), and likes to playfully troll couples in photos. At times, this is requested by the couples (often straight couples with the woman lusting over him). Other times, Momoa freestyles in the photos, and really, those may be my favorite.