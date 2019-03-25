12 recovering procrastinators share how they started getting sh*t done.

Who among us, hasn't found ourselves anxiously snacking and falling down a Youtube rabbithole when we were late for a deadline or supposed to be doing uncomfortable errands?! Procrastination is a hallmark of human nature, and while it often leaves us twice as stressed and miserable, it always sounds a lot more fun than actually completing our to-do lists.
While it's a deeply common habit, it doesn't take a behavioral psychologist to pinpoint the ways procrastination is self-perpetuating, and makes life endlessly more stressful. Nonetheless, it's such an easy cycle to continue, and breaking out of a Youtube rabbithole to "get things done" only sounds appealing to deeply unrelatable people. But still, it's supposedly possible to lead a productive life void of hours of anxious fixation on NOT making progress.
In a recent Reddit thread, former procrastinators shared how they finally broke the cycle, and it's encouraging to know that freedom is possible.
1. NibblesMcGiblet laid out their entire shift in perspective, and how they reinforce these new healthier habits.
"For me, it came down to emotional toll of procrastination and my desire to eliminate that as much as possible.
I realized that I was causing myself 2-3-4x the emotional stress and upset because of procrastinating, and my desire to "feel good" is too important to me to allow that."
"For example, let's imagine I have to make a difficult phone call about something stressful (just making up something that one might procrastinate over). Now, my normal routine in life would be to wake up, know i need to make this call, immediately feel an emotional reaction of dread and negativity at that thought. Then engage in something intentionally consuming so that I could try to make myself not think about the stressful thing, hoping that I could actually forget about it. Let's say that I chose to instead clean the house. So, then during the entire house cleaning / avoidant activity, I would randomly get stabs of nerves/discomfort in my chest/stomach when I woudl randomly think to myself "BUT THAT PHONE CALL"... I would spend three hours doing house work and during that time I might think of the phone call 8 times, each time getting a stab of discomfort that would last a couple of minutes."
"So now I've spent three hours of my day feeling nervous and negative about/because this phone call. AND I DIDN"T EVEN MAKE IT YET.
So I finally make the call. It takes seven minutes and it sucks. Afterwards, the relief is immense."
"So, this is my OLD way of dealing with stuff. My old way was to spend 3 hours of unhappy and unpleasant negative emotions and physical reactions (nervous adrenaline dumping and stomach upset etc every time I thought about it) while procrastinating PLUS 7 uncomfortable minutes on the phone. So, 187 minutes of total shit feelings were created for myself, by myself. When I could have simply realized I had to make a shitty call, made the shitty call immediately, and only wasted 8 minutes of my day on feeling bad. Realizing this made me feel like I was my own worst enemy for awhile there, but it was what I needed in order to change I guess."
"My new way of dealing with this - I wake up, realize I have to make a phone call that is going to be stressful. I think to myself "there is no way I'm going to let 187 minutes of my day get dedicated to this negative feeling. I'm calling right now so I can move on with my day, because feeling good is way more important to me than forcing myself to feel bad for the next few hours. I don't have time for that shit."
"Likewise, now if I know I have to go deal with the DMV I don't put it off until 2pm and spend the hours from 8am to 2pm dreading it - that basically turns the one hour DMV unpleasantness into 7 hours of DMV unpleasantness. Six hours of dread plus one hour of dealing with it. Why would I do that to myself?"
"Nah. Now I value myself and my happiness over my internal sabotage mechanism that pretends to be "procrastination". that may be the word we use for it, but what it really is, is emotional self-harm, and now that I recognize that I'm not doing that to myself anymore. I prefer to not be unhappy as much as possible."
2. mysticalfruit lives by the "eat the toad" mantra.
"The term I use is called "Eating the toad." It isn't going to taste any better the longer you wait so you might as well eat the fucking thing and be done with it."
3. celtic1888 finally accepted it will never get easier.
"I learned and accepted this when I turned 30. I'm still dealing with it. Better to get the bad shit out of the way early on and just deal with it than fretting about it for days/weeks and then still having to deal with it."
"I've also been a really disorganized thinker. Very creative but really bad about completely finishing a task. I discovered workflows and kaizen principles and it's completely changed the way I work and manage other employees."
"It is amazing how functional an entire division runs if everyone knows the rules, has input into creating and improving tasks and understands the product cycle. I end up looking like a genius by sticking to the principles in a 12 page booklet"
4. PacificNorthLeft finds compartmentalizing deeply helpful.
"Break down your day into a list. List everything you need to do, even if it seems small/easy. Start by accomplishing some easy tasks on the list, build up some momentum and confidence. Then tackle a bigger one. If it’s complicated enough, break down that task into another list. Compartmentalizing makes things seem less daunting."
5. Needyouradvice93 starts small, then gets bigger.
"I think a lot of people overcomplicate productivity. I use notepad and start with easier things. I keep it easy enough so I don't feel like shit if I don't get to everything. Today is basically meal prep, clean and car, plan for week, exercise, meditate, and tax reform."
6. fightevilbymoonlight practices tasks before actually doing them.
"This is exactly what I did, especially if I was afraid to do something. For a long time I had social anxiety and couldn't even think about trying to find a job, so I would practice going in to places and just ask for applications without filling them out or turning them in for awhile, just to get used to that without panicking."
"Then I would fill them out without turning them in, then turn them in, slowly start studying the do's and don't's of interviewing, etc. Eventually I worked my self-confidence up to the point where I was able to get a job."
"Whether it's it's laziness or fear or whatever holding you back, tiny, incremental steps are key."
7. noxinboxes knows depression can play a huge role in procrastination, so rewarding yourself for necessary tasks is also motivating.
"When I was at a low point in my life, I would put everyday items on a list to get me on a roll. Brush teeth. Check! Make breakfast. Check! Apply for a job online. Check! Start small and the momentum will carry you."
8. BKLounge swears by an organizing tool.
"Workflowy is my favorite FREEEEE tool for this sort of thing as well as general note taking. My entire life is basically in here now. The issue I found with a lot of list/note taking tools is they are too complex and if they take too much time or effort to make lists or manage items I just wont do it."
"Super minimal UI and 0 to no learning curve. Give it a shot, you'd be surprised how useful categorizing items into hierarchies can be.
https://workflowy.com/invite/37dcb415.lnx Edit: Its also great for quickly moving text/hype"
9. acp1284 saw firsthand what extreme procrastination does.
"I worked for a boss who was a bigger procrastinator than me. His lack of action caused me so much havoc. He’d put off mundane decisions as long as possible then expect me to stay at the office all night and weekends to get the work done. And then he’d shit on my work. “You were here all night doing that? I could have done that in ten minutes!” No concept of time. And then he would keep piling projects on and want to know why I wasn’t making progress on all of it."
"I figured out how to shut him up. Every morning I’d print out a prioritized list of every project he gave along with estimated amount of time to do it and estimated completion date and what I needed from him before I could start. I’d set that on the corner of the desk and he’d wander by now and then and want to know why something wasn’t done and I’d just point to the list."
"Stopped working for him long ago but I still make the lists. The other thing is I learned to say no to people and to not over schedule my life."
10. Appropriate_Mine is still working on it.
"I'm still a terrible procrastinator, but the one piece of advice that often helps is that the longer you put something off, the more time is spent being anxious about it."
11. lunahrs practices the five second rule.
"I have this really powerful rule for when I seriously don’t feel like doing anything but I KNOW that I have to do it... I call it my 5 second rule. I clearly tell myself what I need to do, where I need to do it etc. then I count down from five in my head. The MOMENT I get to one, I get the fuck up and do the thing that needs to be done. No hesitation, no second thoughts. I use it sparingly to maintain its power. It’s worked every time that I’ve used it."
12. scarface2cz believes the secret is being super busy.
"I only ever managed to get my shit together once i have too much work to do. if i have time, i will proscastinate. so get 2-3 jobs i guess."