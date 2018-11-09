12 people share the most embarrassing times they were caught on speakerphone. The cringe is real.

I truly believe it should be illegal to have someone on speakerphone without warning them. What monster calls their friend up, or answers the phone, and then proceeds to let that person speak to a WHOLE ROOM of people without warning?! It's emotional terrorism and nothing less, and it comes of no surprise that unexpected speakerphone causes some deeply embarrassing situations.
In a recent Reddit thread commenters shared some of the wildest speakerphone stories, and if you're anything like me they'll give you secondhand embarrassment.
1. That time when Gjlynch22's friend blew up his spot.
"Friend of mine, who is a girl, and I are driving in my car to another friend’s house. I call one of my best friends to see what he’s up to and let him know that me and, let’s call her Tabetha, are going out for the night.
He responds with, “oh no way dude, that’s awesome! She has cans!”
My heart stopped and she just looks at me. I go, “bro, she’s in the car with me and you’re on speakerphone...” Tabetha says, “heyyyy...”
He then says, “yeah, I’m not going out anymore...”
2. Speakerphone drama is a mainstay in law enforcement, according to dnuoraxdenrut.
"I work in law enforcement and I always try to look out for my team, whether I liked them or not. Whenever someone did this (we called it a Hot Mic), I would repeatedly key up my radio to break up their transmission until it stopped. Our “leadership” did not respond well to criticism and would crucify anyone that had anything negative to say about them. I didn’t want anyone to lose their job or get written up for speaking their mind."
3. Working security at a casino comes with complications, smokedstupid should know.
"I used to work security at a casino. I showed up to a shift one night to be told that my cruisey gig of riding around the car parks making sure there aren't any babies /pets locked in cars was cancelled and I'd be hauling ass on the main gaming floor all night.
I was annoyed, and after the briefing I went to the staff caf to get a coffee and change. Down there, I plop down onto a couch and start bitching to one of my co-workers about my boss, the job, specific colleagues... I was extremely insubordinate and critical of my own team, but it was ok. This was a private conversation.
Or so I thought until the floor supervisor finds me and tells me im sitting on my radio's PTT button. Every security officer, not to mention every surveillance operator (all up, some 140 individuals) on shift had just been treated to ten minutes of me blocking comms with my bitching. I wish I could have died right there. I still had 11.5 hours left on my shift."
4. That time OldKB77 traumatized his boss' family.
"I had to call my boss for help with a machine that would not cooperate. We are talking as I am tightening a bolt and my slips. I split my knuckle open and called the machine every 4-letter word. I finally stop and he says 'uhhh...I should have told you that you are on speaker with my family in the car'. I could hear his wife laughing but could only imagine his daughter's reaction."
5. When pyrokitten127 found out dad's dark truth.
6. When zamoose gave his customers a free show.
"I was on a conference Zoom (video) call with customers and my kids were upstairs being rather loud. I hit “mute”, ripped my headphones off and yelled “KIDS SHUT UP DADDY IS ON A CALL YOU’RE MAKING TOO MUCH NOISE BE QUIET RIGHT NOW OR SO HELP ME”.
Satisfied, I turned back to my laptop to see, in horror, a black screen where my visage should have been and 4-5 customers, red-faced with laughter (some with tears in their eyes).
7. Paulius2444 has the Odyssey of speakerphone stories.
8. When pokemon-gangbang witnessed the opposite of bedside manner.
"I'm a medic. We had a patient pinned behind a tractor and was found the next morning. He was still alive but not doing well. I knew he was going to die as soon as we moved the tractor, but I called the emergency department physician for any advice. This was on a radio, so no expectation of privacy or anything.
"Doctor we're here with a 45 year old male, pinned behind a tractor for the last 10-12 hours. Massive trauma noted. Patient is conscious but very weak. Vitals are....... We have two IOs going and have administered two liters of fluid and sodium bicarbonate. We have family here as well. Do you have any orders or request further information?" Just spelling it out.
The goddamn doctor responds "Oh he's fuckin dead."
Yeah, he's going to be, we're going through the motions. And you just made it so much worse to comfort the family. "
9. That time costadelsos had a Carrie moment with her mom's entire office.
"13-year-old me:
'Mom I think I just got my period again but it's baaaaaaaad!! There's blood everywhere and there's CHUNKS and I don't know what to doooooooo!! I think I'm dying please come home I think I'm ready to try tampons now'
Her whole office heard. I was MORTIFIED."
10. When Captain_Shrug witnessed truly cathartic way to get fired.
"So it wasn't me- but back when I worked at Radioshack, there used to be a morning conference call from the District Manager (Who, I should note, was a colossally pompous, arrogant, petty, vindictive and generally incompetent ass.) The general procedure was the store manager or manager-in-training (Asst. Manager) to take the call.
It was a well known thing that most people would just fucking mute the DM because it wasn't really a MEETING, and more a chance for him to yammer inane pomposity at a captive audience. But he would ask the occasional question, so people did have to pay attention.
So one morning I'm in there at stupid-o-clock and miserably groggy when our MIT calls me to the back room, excited as fuck. I'm wondering what the hell is going on and then he points to the phone. Low-level, barely audible, I hear what sounds like someone mumbling under our DM's blather. It's profanity, it's there, and it's quiet.
Apparently it wasn't uncommon for multiple store managers/MITs to swear at/mock the DM while on mute because it was just that fat of a target. This guy hadn't noticed he wasn't muted and because the DM wasn't listening, he seemed to think he was fine.
And then the guy mumbling shouted a quick load of profanity ending with "And your fucking nose is half your head, you look like a retarded muppet!"
The conference call goes FUCKING DEAD. the DM sorta stumbled to a stop like a failing engine, and then a few seconds later screams, "WHO THE FUCK WAS THAT? YOU'RE FUCKING FIRED!" into his phone.
Yeahhhh... our MIT and I were nearly on the floor laughing out asses off. It was just... this was too surreal to pass up."
11. When hownmuchnutrients was caught in a power struggle.
"Back in highschool I was with my friend and our girls basketball team coach. Definitely was not the best team and the coach was a wonderful person but not a great coach. We had practice that day and she was telling us how she couldn't make it but someone else from the boys senior team would step in for the day if enough of us wanted to still have it.
My coach asked me to call around and see if people still wanted to come. I call my friend (MVP) and put her on speaker (not sure why, I guess so the coach could hear her answer ASAP?) and told her the situation. She said "yea, we might as well (still have the practice), coach ____ isn't really that good and doesn't help us at all, we basically coach ourselves anyway."
I think I was able to turn off the speaker before the last few words but the damage was already done. Coach looked a bit upset initially but then said "wait, what did she say? I couldn't hear her." But the phone was right in between us.
I just said that she said she would enjoy having it and then ran outside the classroom to tell her that she was on speaker phone. This was 6 years ago and I haven't really used speaker phone since.
TL;DR: called my friend in front of coach and friend said coach wasn't good anyway."
12. SomedaysFuckItMan coming through with the military drama.
"Ah, this is an old chestnut. Here's the short run-down.
I was attending a high-level brief with some military officers. I was younger and had no role in the brief except to maybe answer 1 possible question. The commander (O-6 USMC Colonel) asks a question but no one has the direct answer, so a young Captain (USMC) calls the appropriate person who is a Major (USMC).
The Major was irritated I guess and speaking harshly to the Captain. The Captain reititerated to the Major that he was on speakerphone with the Commander but he was being repeatedly cut-off. The Major starts talking all this shit about this and that and is basically taking a dump on every gov (GS-14/15) in the meeting. Then he tells the Captain to put the Commander on the phone.
'Sir, sir. This is for the Thursday morning meeting. Col Very_Angry_Now is present and you are on speaker phone.'