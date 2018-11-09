12 people share the most embarrassing times they were caught on speakerphone. The cringe is real.

"Post this story before, so here's the cut and paste:

Me and a co-worker were on a conference call. Basically the entire multinational IT team discussing some project coming up with some corporate bigwigs.

So we're told what we need to do, and one of the guys from Holland (I'll call him Bjorn) goes off on one complaining about the workload. He goes on for a solid 20 minutes complaining and just talking in circles...but the thing was, this project wasn't optional, we had to do it no matter what, everyone was in the same boat and he actually had one of the lightest workloads having the fewest users to support.

After his tirade is over, the focus switches to the UK team and we're told what we need to do. We basically just say "Okay, understood."

I mute the phone, turn to my co-worker and say:

"You see how much fucking easier it is to just agree to something instead of wasting everyone's time bitching? It's not like we've got a fucking choice. Just get the fuck on with it. Is it just me or is every conference call like 10 minutes of useful info, followed by 45 minutes of Bjorn bitching?"

Then my co-worker chimes in "Yeah, all he does is fucking whine...'I'm Bjorn, I've got to do some fucking work for once. It's less than everyone else, but I'm going to whine about it for fucking hours'.Every time. "

"Guy's a twat. I've seen how many tickets he does a week. What he calls a busy week, I call an average Monday morning... but it's the way he'll keep whining about something that we can't change. Doesn't matter that it affects everyone, doesn't matter that we've no choice but to suck it up and get on with it, he just talks in circles."

"Yeah, and why moan about it? It's not like the company's going to say 'Okay, we'll cancel a multi-million pound project because fucking Bjorn wants to spin in his chair all day."

Then...we notice the call has gone completely silent. I look at the phone and see the mute button isn't lit up.I shit my pants and, for some reason, mute the phonelike it will erase the last minute of conversation. There's dead air for what felt like an eternity, then we hear:

"Ummm...UK, did you say something?"

Me and my co-worker just stare at each other in horror. The company CEO is on the call, so it the main head of IT.

At that moment, the UK IT Head, whose office is just down the hall, boots the door open, barges into the room making cuthroat motions and mouthing "YOU'RE NOT ON MUTE! YOU'RE NOT ON MUTE"

We just stare back in horror and say "We know!"

Then the call goes "Errr....okay, let's carry on."

At that point we see that the UK IT Head is actually trying not to laugh and we figure we can't be in that deep shit... then the call goes on like nothing happened. Bjorn, uncharacteristically, stayed silent.

We didn't get in the shit for it. No-one complained and our Boss wasn't pissed at us because we were basically saying "This is our job, we have to do it so there's no point bitching" and Bjorn never complained (probably because he knew we were right).

Now, we laugh about it...but when we realized the phone wasn't muted and the call went silent, we nearly soiled ourselves."