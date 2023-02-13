Someecards Logo
12 people share the safest way to get an adrenaline rush.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 13, 2023 | 3:38 PM
There's a reason it's called an "adrenaline high."

When your adrenaline gets going, it can feel like you're riding on 10, with energy to burst through walls like the Kool-Aid Man or scale buildings like Spiderman.

But not everyone wants to jump out of a plane or get into a high-speed potentially fatal car chase in order to get that natural high.

This is where the internet comes in with creative and amusing alternatives.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared the safest ways to get an adrenaline rush, and they range from genius to straight-up silly.

1. From mycatisawhore:

Drape a jacket on your vacuum cleaner

Leave vacuum in hallway

Forget about it until you wake up at 3am to pee

Freak out. That sh*t's scary in the dark.

2. From Deadpoodle:

Tilt chair back just a little too far.

3. From Terboh:

Think you're on the last step on a set of stairs, when you're actually on the second to last step.

