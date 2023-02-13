12 people share the safest way to get an adrenaline rush.

There's a reason it's called an "adrenaline high."
When your adrenaline gets going, it can feel like you're riding on 10, with energy to burst through walls like the Kool-Aid Man or scale buildings like Spiderman.
But not everyone wants to jump out of a plane or get into a high-speed potentially fatal car chase in order to get that natural high.
This is where the internet comes in with creative and amusing alternatives.
Drape a jacket on your vacuum cleaner
Leave vacuum in hallway
Forget about it until you wake up at 3am to pee
Freak out. That sh*t's scary in the dark.
Tilt chair back just a little too far.
Think you're on the last step on a set of stairs, when you're actually on the second to last step.