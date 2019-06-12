12 people share the scariest 'oh hell no' experiences they've survived. Watch out for scorpions.

4. This is WILD, "lick-a-lemon."

This is a story my dad likes to tell about his Oh-god-no moment!

Dad's lived in the little village near Bristol, UK, for pretty much all his life. I grew up there too. It's not too far off a main road, and there's a nice pub in the middle of it that's practically a second home to all the locals.

One night during the late 80's, Dad and his friends are all down the pub, which is having a lock-in. That main road had recently been closed for resurfacing and all the traffic had been diverted through the village, so there were plenty of new people who'd come in after seeing the pub on their way home.

It gets to about half past midnight, everyone's a bit merry, and suddenly there's a knock at the door. It's one of the new guys who'd occasionally pop in from outside the village, who's white as a sheet, out of breath and trembling. The landlord invites him in, sits him down, offers him a drink and asks what on earth happened.

"I've just run over some poor girl."

Everyone in the pub goes all quiet - it's very close-knit round there, even today, and nobody wants to hear that one of theirs or their friend's kids has just been hit by a car. People start asking him questions - Who did you hit? Is she badly hurt? Where is this?

"It was on the main road, where they've just had all the roadworks. I don't know who it was and I can't find her, checked everywhere"

"She... I think she must still be under the car."

Now everyone notices that this man hasn't driven here, he's apparently left his car on the main road and run to the pub. Panic does odd things to people I guess. Pretty quickly, everyone realises someone's going to need to go and check the accident site while the landlord calls the emergency services (no mobile phones back then). So about a half dozen people head out to where the roadworks were.

There's the car, headlights on and driver's side door still open, sat in the road at the end of some very long tyre marks (no anti-lock brakes then either). The locals check the verges up and down the road, no girl lying there. No girl lying in the road.

They look under the car.

Nothing.

Someone points out that the car's pristine too, doesn't look like it's hit anything at all. They take the car back to the pub, and let the driver know - he hasn't run anyone over.

"But I saw her - and heard her hit the car!"

Someone asked how fast he was going to cause that big skid mark, and he looked ashamed before saying:

"Seventy, I think, maybe eighty."