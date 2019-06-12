12 people share the scariest 'oh hell no' experiences they've survived. Watch out for scorpions.

Sometimes being alive is truly terrifying. It's a wild world out there full of crazy people and unpredictable animals.
Of course, we've all heard stories of the typically scary things: possible ghosts, stranger danger, clowns (why are there still clowns?) and unexplained sightings and sounds. Everyone has at least one story that haunts them occasionally when they're trying to sleep. Was that a bear or did you escape a serial killer? We'll never know...
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What is the scariest 'Oh hell no' experience you’ve had?" the internet was ready to share the moments they entered survival mode. Sometimes all you have to do is look at someone or something once to say, "oh absolutely not." Or, in the words of Arya Stark, "NOT TODAY."
1. Nope, "discourse_commuter."
When I was 10 or so, I woke up before everyone in the house (it was like 7am) and decided I would sneak into the pool. I was waist deep in the water before I saw the alligator on the other side of the pool.
2. ...Santa? "ivyrose49."
I was home alone one day and heard someone walking on the roof. I literally almost shit my pants.
Found out later that the roofers were coming that afternoon. Mom forgot to tell me.
3. This is so scary, "Southerbelle01."
Early one morning I was leaving a hotel and a man followed me to my car. I jumped in quickly and locked the doors as my butt was hitting the seat. He knocked on my window and I let it down only about two inches. He tried his best to convince me I dropped a key in the parking lot and should get out and get it. It was a ploy and I knew it. I finally looked him in the eye and said, “No! Not me!”. He knew I meant that he wasn’t getting me. I wasn’t scared, but instead furious. I left before he did and hurried to get onto the interstate. With heavy 5 lane traffic he came flying up behind me and then right before slamming into me he darted left between cars, almost causing an accident. I couldn’t report him because I left so quickly and didn’t get his plate number. I never stayed at that hotel again while traveling that route.
4. This is WILD, "lick-a-lemon."
This is a story my dad likes to tell about his Oh-god-no moment!
Dad's lived in the little village near Bristol, UK, for pretty much all his life. I grew up there too. It's not too far off a main road, and there's a nice pub in the middle of it that's practically a second home to all the locals.
One night during the late 80's, Dad and his friends are all down the pub, which is having a lock-in. That main road had recently been closed for resurfacing and all the traffic had been diverted through the village, so there were plenty of new people who'd come in after seeing the pub on their way home.
It gets to about half past midnight, everyone's a bit merry, and suddenly there's a knock at the door. It's one of the new guys who'd occasionally pop in from outside the village, who's white as a sheet, out of breath and trembling. The landlord invites him in, sits him down, offers him a drink and asks what on earth happened.
"I've just run over some poor girl."
Everyone in the pub goes all quiet - it's very close-knit round there, even today, and nobody wants to hear that one of theirs or their friend's kids has just been hit by a car. People start asking him questions - Who did you hit? Is she badly hurt? Where is this?
"It was on the main road, where they've just had all the roadworks. I don't know who it was and I can't find her, checked everywhere"
"She... I think she must still be under the car."
Now everyone notices that this man hasn't driven here, he's apparently left his car on the main road and run to the pub. Panic does odd things to people I guess. Pretty quickly, everyone realises someone's going to need to go and check the accident site while the landlord calls the emergency services (no mobile phones back then). So about a half dozen people head out to where the roadworks were.
There's the car, headlights on and driver's side door still open, sat in the road at the end of some very long tyre marks (no anti-lock brakes then either). The locals check the verges up and down the road, no girl lying there. No girl lying in the road.
They look under the car.
Nothing.
Someone points out that the car's pristine too, doesn't look like it's hit anything at all. They take the car back to the pub, and let the driver know - he hasn't run anyone over.
"But I saw her - and heard her hit the car!"
Someone asked how fast he was going to cause that big skid mark, and he looked ashamed before saying:
"Seventy, I think, maybe eighty."
That's double the speed limit. Eventually everyone chalks it up to him being tired, he gets to spend the night in the pub, and it all quietens down.
Two weeks later, it happens again to someone else - a driver insisting they hit a girl late at night on the main road, but no sign of an accident at all. A month later, it happens again. For the next year or so afterward, people came into that pub at night insisting they'd run someone over. The village got a ghost story!
Turns out, there was an explanation for all of this.
It only happened late at night, at exactly the place where the roadworks were, and usually if the driver was speeding. Any guesses who the girl was?
She was the 'Please Drive Carefully Through Our Village' sign, half covered in ivy.
You'd hit the resurfaced part of the road, the car would go bump, and the headlights would light 'her' up at the same time. If you weren't paying attention, she looked like a teenage girl in a dark skirt.
They only figured this out after someone ran her over for real, and then moved her. The ghost sightings stopped after that, but my dad and his friends still tell the story!
5. NOPE NOPE NOPE, "Garfunk_Elle."
Worked at a coffeeshop, one of the baristas was cleaning the bathroom. Hear her literally yell, "Eeep!" She comes to get me, saying I need to take care of a weird looking spider. I love bugs, and get kind of excited to catch and release the "weird looking" spider outside. Walk into the bathroom and it's not a spider--it's a fucking scorpion.
6. Definitely a witch, "Brass_And_Frass."
I was around 11-12, in a public restroom that had a couple stalls. Just sat down to start my piddle when the woman in the next stall asked if I could pass her some toilet paper. Sure, no problem - we’ve all been there!
When I pass it under the divider, she ended up stroking my finger as she’s taking the paper, her index finger lingering on me. I didn’t think anything of it, it’s an awkward pass. I finish up, flush and step out of the stall to go wash my hands. As I’m starting scrubbing, she steps out of her stall. Normal looking 40-ish woman, just looks like someone’s mom.
She starts washing her hands and just locks eyes with me in the mirror. It was only about 3 seconds in total, but I remember how her smile subtly went from generic to something a little darker. It was hard to explain, but I felt like she wanted to eat me. Every possible spot of skin that could get goosebumped stood to attention. Instinct told me to GTFO of that bathroom so I bolted.
Could have been nothing, could have been a childish dramatic projection, but I swear that bitch was going to chew on me.
7. It's the tower of terror! "MOOSEKNUCKL."
I stepped into an elevator on the 8th floor of a hotel and hit the 10th floor button. Right before the doors closed a group of at least 15 people jammed themselves in while I’m standing in the back corner. The elevator was rated for 10 adults.
Instead of going up, the elevator slowly started to go down. After half a floor, the elevator went into free fall for roughly two floors until the emergency cable caught. I thought I was going to die that day.
8. Ghosts! "joman6977."
I went to a friends house, when I entered it was dark and there was nothing on except a static TV.
9. NO THANKS, "Sarcasm_isgud4U."
I was 4 years old and I lived with my grandparents at the time,My grandparents house was not fully developed and Bugs and spiders would come in the showers and kitchen. When I was finished doing my buisness in the bathroom. I tried to go back outside again but there was huge snake in the kitchen so I couldn't get pass. All I was doing was screaming until someone heard me.
10. Woah, "AverageSizeWayne."
The guitar hanging on my wall plucked a note at 2 am on Halloween morning. My grandpa passed away an hour before.
11. Always use the deadbolt, "gothiclg."
I was staying alone in a hotel room in advance of a friends wedding. It was my first time traveling alone and since the wedding was in San Jose and I live in LA so I was about 8 hours from home to add to it. Around 2 am I hear someone trying to use a key in my door and pounding on it frantically to try to get in. That was a really huge "oh hell no" moment for me. Luckily enough for me I had experience working in a hotel that was a little too free with their master keys so I'd engaged the deadbolt on my door whenever I was in it. I was so glad for that deadbolt that night.
12. Definitely a lizard heist, "Skiddds."
When I was in Mexico, I was staying on a decent-sized resort with a good amount of wildlife. When we first arrived, an employee warned us about the possibly agressive wildlife (spidermonkeys, lizards, fish, etc) on the trails and in the waters. These trails had cenotes, gardens, historical pieces and a bunch of other cool stuff.
I wanted to see a “Prehispanic oven” offered as a “historical piece”, so I walk down a dirt road in the furthest corner of the resort (resort is about 6-7sq miles) to see this oven.
On my way out, at LEAST 30 of these fucking lizards were lined up making all sorts of sounds at me, with their necks all flared up and shit. Also, at the resort they told us to stay on the trails, because of other potentially dangerous wildlife. But I was cornered by THIRTY of these fucking things in nothing but wet shorts and sandals. How do you prepare someone for a situation like that?
I said fuck the trails and I ran through those woods faster than I have ever ran before.
Not quite sure what those lil guys wanted from me
13. WTF, "pmayall."
There was a spate of sighting in the U.K. where people dressed up as clowns and stood on the street and just stared at people. Doesn’t sound scary until one night I was walking home - it was dark early and there was a clown on the corner of my street. I actually said out loud “no” and turned around - I proceeded to cut through people’s gardens and enter my back door that way.