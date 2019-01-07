12 times Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh roasted nominees during the Golden Globes.

One of the most intriguing parts of award shows is watching the host(s) at work. A good awards show host can elevate these nights from a repetitive display of Hollywood back-patting into an event that appeals to the larger public. Even the most dedicated pop culture junkies among us want to see our favorite actors get roasted now and then. They already have fame and fortune, so they can take a few jokes.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards were co-hosted by comedian and Brooklyn 99 actor Andy Samberg, and Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, and while you can comb through and watch their entire monologue, I figured you'd appreciate 12 of the joke highlights.

1. This concise take down of Dick Cheney.

2. When they reference Lady Gaga's viral "100 people in a room" clip.