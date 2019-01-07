12 times Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh roasted nominees during the Golden Globes.

One of the most intriguing parts of award shows is watching the host(s) at work. A good awards show host can elevate these nights from a repetitive display of Hollywood back-patting into an event that appeals to the larger public. Even the most dedicated pop culture junkies among us want to see our favorite actors get roasted now and then. They already have fame and fortune, so they can take a few jokes.
The 76th Golden Globe Awards were co-hosted by comedian and Brooklyn 99 actor Andy Samberg, and Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, and while you can comb through and watch their entire monologue, I figured you'd appreciate 12 of the joke highlights.
1. This concise take down of Dick Cheney.
2. When they reference Lady Gaga's viral "100 people in a room" clip.
3. This roasting of all the problematic people in Hollywood.
4. A reflection on Jim Carrey's unlikely career path.
5. When they roasted Hollywood's sexism.
6. Sandra Oh's shout out to her mom.
7. This flirting call-out of Michael B. Jordan.
8. Samberg's playful introduction for his former SNL cast mates.
9. When Sandra Oh called out Hollywood's racism.
10. This mouth watering joke about Darren Criss.
11. An obviously false joke about Christ Pine.
12. And of course, their shout out to the Oscars.