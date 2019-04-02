9 tweets about Equal Pay Day in case you forgot about the wage gap.

In case you haven't heard, today is Equal Pay Day. And in case you aren't aware of what this means, it's a day dedicated to raise awareness of the pay gap in America. Today marks how far into the year a woman must work in order to earn the same amount that men earned in the previous year. The math here shows that *checks notes* this shit ain't fair.

Like any respectable holiday, Equal Pay Day is trending on Twitter. People have gathered online to celebrate the holiday, as well as point out the issues it illuminates. Here are some of our favorite tweets for the day!

Lots of politicians gave their two cents (lol sorry!)

Today is #EqualPayDay, marking how far into 2019 women have to work to match men's earnings from 2018. It's a good day to call your senators and ask them to support the Paycheck Fairness Act: https://t.co/7BpVLZbIsP — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 2, 2019

Women on average make just 80 cents for every dollar a man is paid, and it’s even lower for women of color:



-61 cents for Black women

-57 cents for Native women

-53 cents for Latina women



Equal pay for equal work is an issue of basic justice. #EqualPayDay — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 2, 2019

Others made some great points about the holiday...