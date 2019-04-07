12 wedding employees reveal when they could tell the marriage wouldn't work out.

Have you ever realized halfway through a wedding that you wasted your money on the fancy outfit you're wearing because this couple clearly isn't going to make it? If so, same, and I hope there was at least an open bar for you to enjoy.
Most of us have witnessed a special day that wasn't so special, but the people who get to see this all of the time are those who work at weddings. Wedding photographers, videographers, and planners all get an inside looking at what goes down on the big day. Because of this, they are experts at identifying a couple in trouble. They're like detectives of divorce.
So, what are the sure signs of a marriage that will and won't last? Someone (HHS2019) posted this question in an "Ask Reddit" thread to find out:
Marriage/engagement photographers/videographers of Reddit, have you developed a sixth sense for which marriages will flourish and which will not? What are the green and red flags?
People had a lot to say about this, and some super juicy stories were shared. Here are twelve of our favorites!
1.The Control Freak (c64bandit)
Wedding videographer here: I try to get to know both people beforehand, so I can work in their hobbies/unique traits into my product. A big red flag is when one person is clearly trying to change the other. I had one dude who loved poker, craft beer, cigars, hanging with his rowdy friends, video games, etc. I planned a cool shoot where I had all his friends in an old west saloon, and he sees his bride to be, etc... but she steps in and declares "oh, he won't be doing any of those things any more." Poor bastard just sat there in silence as I awkwardly had to plan them shopping for a Yorkie puppy instead. Half way through post production after the wedding, he called and said he was getting an annulment. I wanted to say "could have told ya so!" But I try to stay neutral.
Green flags are just the opposite. Embracing the other person's habbits/hobbies/interests, basically not being a controlling freakshow.
2. The Cake Cutting (MorgaseTrakand)
Photographer here: to me the biggest sign is the cake cutting. Some people like to smear the cake everywhere as a joke, some people don't. Usually the couple is in sync about this. They know what the other would like and they don't smush cake on the others face if they wouldn't want that.
Sometimes one of them (usually the groom) will force cake all over the others face and embarrass and upset them. I've seen this happen a handful of times and all of those relationships that I have kept up with have ended in a divorce.
3. R-E-S-P-E-C-T (thr3epointone4)
Photographer here. You can tell somewhat based on how the couple treats each other on the wedding day. If they are respectful toward one another (and toward me) during a day full of stress then I think that’s a good indicator of being able to deal with other problems that may arise during a marriage
4. The Silent Treatment (Compulsive-Gremlin)
Ex wedding photographer.
Typically I saw red flags when the bride or groom is super quiet. I mean silent and just watching.
One instance was a groom who barely said ten words to anyone during the ceremony or reception afterwards. The bride and her mother were extremely loud and excited the entire time. The bride needed everything to be “perfect”. I dropped off the photo bundle with them two weeks later and he was still quiet. She however complained about all of the pictures because the groom wasn’t “smiling enough”. She wanted a discount because I couldn’t make him look happy enough.
They got divorced about a year later. I know because I did his engagement photos with his new fiancée about four years after his first wedding. His engagement photos showed him much happier.
5. The Case of the Sterling Silver Spurs (czndra60)
Cake artist here. I had a couple come in for a tasting. Appointment was for 7 PM, but he was late. First half hour was just her. She told me they met at a stable where they both kept their horses. Those horses were going to be featured at the wedding as the bride and groom would ride them to the site (a beautiful farm venue.) She described in detail her self designed medieval gown, flower wreath in her hair, embroidered shoes like some from a museum: sounded lovely. She wanted a cake like a castle, which was a specialty of mine. The whole wedding would be over the top, but not in a cringy way.
Then he arrives. Barely says Hi to her, sits down and starts telling me about his wedding. He'll ride in dressed as a riverboat gambler with a frock coat, brocade vest, string tie, big hat, gold pocket watch, and STERLING SILVER SPURS! He's fine with the castle cake, but wants to incorporate the watch and a pair of mother of pearl handled pistols (picture given).
I had already decided that I was not going to work with them. NO way could I come up with a cake that would work for them. But they were there so I brought out the samples. For the next hour they carried on two entirely separate monologues. They didn't address each other (or me) and they didn't listen to each other (or me).
I made no attempt to book them that night, and when they called later in the week I told them their date had been taken. They were living in 2 incompatible and entirely self contained fantasies. I doubt they even made it to the wedding day.
6. The Caption Sign (FiberWong)
Photographer here, I've done a few engagement photos and weddings.
Red flags: when one person is critical of the other during the shoot but then posts the photos with the caption: "about to marry my best friend and my soul mate". Also, when they badly Photoshop themselves and their partners to appear 'better looking' than they actually are.
7. The Ultimate Red Flag (sushitrash69)
Wedding videographer: Probably when the bride got absolutely blackout drunk and started telling everyone at the party (in that drunk loud whisper) that she was fucking the groom's brother.
8. The Unspoken Conversation (AlmousCurious)
Used to be a Wedding Planner:
Flags: Constant apologizing for their other halves behavior/ attitude. Lack of input from one of them. Too much input from a family member(s). Anger, Inability to make a decision and stick with it. Over riding a once joint agreement of something. At one wedding I didn't actually meet the Groom till the day of. I just new his name 'Joseph'
Edit: also when they are very young/ have a small child and/or haven't been together long.
Green Flags: When a couple mutually respect the others wishes and compromise. Both present at every meeting. Supportive and patient. Friendly and respectful of staff. When you can tell they are both relieved to see one another again and its like no-one else is there...its like an unspoken conversation with each other and makes me smile.
9. "Well That Was Fucking Stupid" (flyingthedonut)
Former wedding videographer. When doing the letter read the bride at the end said which I quote "well that was fucking stupid". I cut that part out in the final video.
Edit. Let me clarify what im referring to. The couple reads their letter from their partner prior to the wedding. She just got done reading the grooms letter and was talking about what he wrote. To be fair, what he wrote was not exactly Shakespeare but still a harsh response.
10. The Complete Disaster (LincolnHawk79)
Wedding band guitar player here. Drunken gorilla-sized groom physically attacked us when we cut off the music after already going over our contracted time an hour. Mother of the groom got into the mix and pulled him back. Bride was in tears. Best man pulled out a Bluetooth speaker and kept the party going. We did not get a 5 star review.
So that was a red flag. They lasted a few months.
11. The Same Team (chriberg)
I was a wedding photographer for many years in the 00's.
It was pretty easy to tell which couples were going to last and which ones would soon be divorced.
The main behavior differentiating the two was whether they were on the same team, helping each other and lifting each other up in the face of the inevitable problems and stress that come with weddings. Good couples tackle problems together. Bad couples take sides and fight/blame each other when something goes wrong.
12. The Freudian Slip vivadixiesubmarine)
The biggest red flag I ever saw: I was the assistant photographer at a wedding that took place in a 20ish story hotel. I took the groom downstairs to meet his groomsmen for photos on the street, riding alone with him on the elevator. He’d had a couple of beers with his groomsmen but was far from drunk. On the elevator ride, he looked at himself in the reflective metal doors of the elevator and said, loud enough for me to hear, “What the fuck are you doing?” I stayed completely and didn’t say a word. We got off the elevator and neither of us mentioned it. I have no idea if they’re still married. The wedding happened at least eight years ago and I don’t remember their names. I was an assistant, after all, so I wasn’t responsible for client intake or anything like that.