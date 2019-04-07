12 wedding employees reveal when they could tell the marriage wouldn't work out.

Have you ever realized halfway through a wedding that you wasted your money on the fancy outfit you're wearing because this couple clearly isn't going to make it? If so, same, and I hope there was at least an open bar for you to enjoy.

Most of us have witnessed a special day that wasn't so special, but the people who get to see this all of the time are those who work at weddings. Wedding photographers, videographers, and planners all get an inside looking at what goes down on the big day. Because of this, they are experts at identifying a couple in trouble. They're like detectives of divorce.

So, what are the sure signs of a marriage that will and won't last? Someone (HHS2019) posted this question in an "Ask Reddit" thread to find out:

Marriage/engagement photographers/videographers of Reddit, have you developed a sixth sense for which marriages will flourish and which will not? What are the green and red flags?

People had a lot to say about this, and some super juicy stories were shared. Here are twelve of our favorites!

1.The Control Freak (c64bandit)