13 Awkward Stories Behind Famous Movie and TV Sex Scenes.

Advertising

Any actor will tell you that sex scenes are some of the worst scenes to film – the choreography, lack of clothing, and the need to repeat small moments over and over all mean they’re easily some of the least, well, sexy scenes for the actors. That said, below are a few times sex scenes turned out to be even more awkward than normal! 13. Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) Columbia Pictures Since Mintz-Plasse was only 17 when he played McLovin, his mother had to be on the set whenever he was. Meaning she saw some things that – I’m guessing – a mother never really wants to watch her son do. “I was just sitting there with my boxers on, waiting for my mom to drive down to the set. She got there, and I had to fake sexual intercourse in front of her.” Totes awkward. I’m surprised that wasn’t scarring enough to kill his desire to have an acting career right then. 12. Gucci Mane (Spring Breakers) Muse Productions Mane played James Franco’s rival drug dealer in the over-the-top movie, and, in keeping with the extravagance of the film, he was supposed to be in an “epic sex scene” – at least according to crew members.

Advertising

Well, it mustn’t have been so epic, considering that the rapper fell asleep in the middle! He claimed it was due to his intense touring schedule, though most of the cast and crew blamed the massive amount of weed he smoked on a daily basis. Hollywood: the only industry where you don’t get fired for shit like that. 11. Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street) Red Granite Pictures Margot Robbie might have been a relative newcomer compared to DiCaprio, but she wasn’t about to let him steal her moment…or her light.

Advertising

“We were positioned while they lit around us in one scene, and I kind of pushed Leo’s head to one side and told him he was in my light and he moved out of it. He was so incredulous I had told him to get out of my light, and physically moved him out of the way, he was like ‘did you really just do that?’ I don’t think anyone had told him to get out of their light in quite some time.” Go, girl.

Advertising

10. Anna Paquin and Joe Manganiello (True Blood) HBO The actors might have been used to sex scenes, since the show contained so many, but things got a little weird when Anna Paquin’s husband Stephen Moyer (who also played Bill Compton) got behind the camera to direct an episode. He said: “There are moments where I’ll be watching on a monitor and say, “oh, Joe, just move your hand up toward Anna’s breast. Good. And can you move your right thumb just a little bit? Great.’ And then I’ll go, ‘Babe, baby, enjoy it.’ ‘Darling, go for it.'”

Advertising

Um, yeah. Awkward. And you can see what I mean by choreographed. It’s hard to be sexy and remember every tiny little movement at the same time. 9. Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore (Maps to the Stars) Zimbio Pattinson had a humiliating sweating incident while filming a sex scene with Moore in the back of a car: “I sweat like a fucking crazy person. And I was literally trying to catch drops of sweat to stop them hitting her back. Afterward she was like, ‘are you having a panic attack?’ It was so embarrassing.”

Advertising

Indeed. From one profuse sweater to another, I salute you. 8. Lizzy Caplan and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) HBO After working on both True Blood and Masters of Sex, Caplan is now pretty much a master of faking sex, herself. She was nervous for her first time, though, and compensated by downing Grey Goose before they got started. “It was like 7 am and I was chugging vodka completely naked while a make-up artist I had just met was on her knees in front of me sponging on my ass.”

Advertising

The vodka really kicked in after the shoot finished, when, to the general hilarity of everyone present, a tipsy Caplan started pointing out which members of the cast and crew had pitched tents during filming. 7. Rebel Wilson and Anthony Mackie (Pain & Gain) Paramount Pictures Director Michael Bay wasn’t happy with how the sex scene was going, so Rebel Wilson whipped out a pair of nunchucks she was hiding…somewhere. I’m sure that loosened things up! Or maybe not.

Advertising

6. Ryan Reynolds and Olivia Wilde (The Change-Up) Universal Pictures Instead of wearing plain pasties to keep her goods in check, Olivia Wilde decided to draw smiley faces on hers. Ryan’s reaction? “I forgot every line in the scene and every movie I’d ever done.” You gotta have a sense of humor, right? 5. Allison Janney and Michael Lerner (Life During Wartime) Werc Werk Works

Advertising

In one scene, the director thought the actors should look more sweaty, as if their lovemaking had been going on for some time, so he sprayed them down with a mixture of glycerine and water. Well, things not only got steamy but slick – Lerner slipped to his knees, dragging Janney with him, and the actress absolutely could not keep it together after that. “He falls on his knees and I cannot stop laughing. Todd (the director) was trying to get me to stop because I think Michael was really hurt. And I couldn’t. And the cameraman couldn’t, either.”

Advertising

Those moments of unstoppable laughter (even – or perhaps especially? – when someone is hurt) are some of the best in life, aren’t they? 4. Kristen Schaal and Will Forte (Last Man on Earth) Kristen Schaal did the unthinkable and farted on Will Forte during one of their sex scenes – and he cracked up. She says, “If you fart on your scene partner it’s the most intimate you can get.” In her defense, she claims she did try to hold it in. Heh.

Advertising

3. Lizzy Caplan and Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex) Sony Pictures Television Caplan was nervous, and when she felt Sheen’s clammy, shaky hands she assumed he felt the same…but when he rushed to a trash can and puked immediately after shooting, she found out he just had food poisoning. I hope there were no kissing scenes scheduled after that! 2. Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) HBO

Advertising

Taking a page from Olivia Wilde’s book, Momoa changed the normal white sock used to cover his privates for a fluffy pink one. Clarke reportedly couldn’t control her giggles, saying: “It’s huge, it’s pink, and I don’t know what to do with it.” That’s what she said, for real. 1. Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal (Love & Other Drugs) Fox 2000 Pictures It turns out Anne Hathaway is not shy at all – nor does she always close pay attention.

Advertising

“I have to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath. I thought we were filming but it turns out we were just rehearsing and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people.” I saw this movie with my mother, and – unless you enjoy watching soft-core porn with your parents – I wouldn’t recommend doing the same. This article was first published by our partners at Did You Know?