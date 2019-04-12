13 people share the most disrespectful things done in their homes. Don't eat peoples' pet fish.

When invited into someone's home, you're expected to be on your best behavior. However, not everyone abides by this sentiment. Some people are rude as hell, and have the audacity to march into someone else's home and disrespect them. Surely, we have all witnessed this to some degree. Maybe you've had someone break your wine glass and try to hide it, or perhaps you've encountered something drastic like theft from a house guest.
We all have our own version of this story, and some of them are truly absurd. I stumbled upon a collection of these stories on a Reddit thread, where someone (TheMaster0fWar) asked, "What is the most disrespectful thing that someone has done in your home?" People had some wild shit to report, so I picked out thirteen of my favorite tales. Enjoy!
1. The case of the horny babysitter (razzledazzlemaster).
a babysitter stole my vibrator and blocked my calls. like really?
2. The penny thief (bobdigi36).
My wife’s cousin was staying at our house because he as going through marital problems. One night I woke up in the middle of the night and I heard some change rattling. He walks down the hall with my 5 year old’s piggy bank. He was taking money from my fucking daughter’s piggy bank to buy beer and smokes.
3. The epic fish fail (CaitieGonzo).
Back in college my roommates and I hosted a birthday party for a mutual friend at our apartment. Earlier that day we gifted her a pet goldfish because she had been talking about getting a fish.
Fast forward to later in the night. Our male friend, let’s call him Mike, decided he needed to find a way to impress our other friend, who I’ll call Darla. Mike tries every lame joke and pick up line on Darla and fails time and time again. Then he sees the goldfish in his tank and scoops him up in his hand. He says, “Check this out, Darla!” He then plops the fish into his mouth and swallows it alive. My roommate and I immediately rush over and start trying to make Mike puke the fish back up. Darla quickly makes for the door and leaves the party.
Sadly that fish met its doom in Mike’s stomach that night. He never apologized although he did complain about severe stomach issues for several days afterwards.
TLDR; bought a fish for a friend and another friend swallowed it alive at a party to impress/flirt with someone.
4. The foreshadower (theonionenthusiast).
When I was in like 2nd grade, I invited this girl over and we made popcorn as a snack and not even 5 minutes later, this twat decided it's a good idea to run all over my house throwing it everywhere. This goes on another 5 minutes while I chase her down. But the damage is done. The popcorn is in between couch cushions, under the fridge, under my bed, in my laundry basket, all over the damn floor. My mom ends up sitting us down and proceeds to lay it out on her, telling her that what she did was disrespectful and to help clean up. She pouted and said no, saying since it wasn't her house she didn't have to clean shit. She continued to pout as my mom called her mom and pretty much told her to leave and to not expect to be invited back anytime soon. I haven't spoken to her in a while, but apparently she got banned from the mall for trashing a Lush store with her friend, throwing food, dumping out products, and smashing bath bombs...so I guess she hasn't changed much.
5. The big swinger (Pyson_Wence).
Had a drunk partygoer attempt to do pull ups from the planks of my old ranch style ceiling just beneath the heater vent and ended up pulling down a large portion of my ceiling.
Refused to pay for it.
6. The unplugged edition (cartman_bane).
Constantly unplugging electronics. First it was the thermostat (she didn't like the sound the water heater made) then the wifi (the CIA was snooping on her) and finally my fridge (she was saving the environment).
7. The shitty gamer (brykupono).
Dude crapped his pants while sitting on my couch playing a video game and just sat there finishing the match. We were having an old-fashioned LAN party and the entire room cleared out!
8. The mooch (bungopony).
We invited a group of people over for lunch. One of them arrived, put a bunch of food
on a platein a plastic container, and left to bring it to eat with her boyfriend.
9. The rude sandwich (Cthulu_1234)
My mom made a huge dinner for my aunt and cousins. They showed up two hours late, told my mom “oh sorry the boys can’t eat that much right now” and just went in our fridge and made them sandwiches instead...
10. The nightmare (scientistschmientist).
I made an account just to share this story.
We had friends over for my girlfriend's birthday and to celebrate moving into a new apartment together for the first time. A guy we knew from college kept stealing peoples drinks throughout the night and got incoherently drunk. He lived a couple hours away but got too drunk to go home, so we let him stay despite already having a friend from out of town who planned to stay with us.
In the middle of the night, the drunkard stripped down, forced the other guest off the only air mattress and pooped himself massively. He then tracked poopy footprints all over the apartment, smacked poopy handprints on all the door nobs, including in the bedroom where we were sleeping, covered all our towels/some blankets in his butt sauce, and peed in some places. Oh but it's not like he didnt make it to the bathroom - he left a second, possibly third shit in the toilet. No flush. No apology. Just left at like 6am, without his poopy underpants. Those he left on the ruined air mattress in a steaming heap.
Needless the say the surprise breakfast waffles for my girlfriend were not as enjoyable.
11. The couples retreat (ginger-ghost).
My husband’s friend and her boyfriend arrived from overseas. We hadn’t met him previously.
On day one the boyfriend googled “buy weed _______ (city name)”, got scammed into sending a lot of cash to Nigeria via Western Union to pay for it, then gave them our address for delivery. No weed ever turned up, but the police did.
On day two he wanked in the shower and his load got caught by the hair catcher in the drain, which I discovered when I cleaned the shower. Nearly vomited.
On day three the pair of them had a massive raging argument at our dinner table while the four of us were sitting down to eat. They were yelling insults at each other and trying to get us to join in and take a side.
It went on like this for about a week until my husband told them to leave. They tried to come back a few days later because they’d discovered that our country is expensive and they’d prefer free accommodation with us. We declined.
12. The beast (Impastaroniville).
My sisters old boyfriend from high school watched bestiality porn on our family computer and ended up making it unusable because of the amount of viruses it gave the computer. Lots of pictures and videos went missing and my dad’s childhood friend’s obituary too.
13. The Ex (OrionsReddit).
A now EX girlfriend came into my parents home for only the second time and said to my mother “wow it’s tidy in here for a change haha” I could see in my mother’s eyes the thought process of how to slap her to the next century without making a scene, thankfully she laughed it off but that was a big red flag for me and my ex