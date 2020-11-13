While medical science is advanced enough that many doctors and nurses can predict the basic course of treatment, there are always the rare miraculous stories that can't easily be explained away.In a time full of a lot of sickness, suffering, and death, it's refreshing to marvel at the rare instances where good things happen against all the odds.In a popular Reddit thread, doctors, nurses, and patients shared the unexplainable miracles they've seen or experienced. 1. From babynursebb: Nurse here. When I was a new grad there was this young woman who had a severe brain bleed to the point that we removed two skull flaps to relieve pressure. She had a really bad prognosis. Her husband always was at her side and kissed her every day even though she was unresponsive. One day she kissed him back. I happened to be in the room hanging a med when it happened. It was her first purposeful movement after her stroke. She ended up making a pretty great recovery last I heard. Walking and talking. Came back to visit us with her husband. Will never forget it. 2. From cherrysleep: Nurse here. But, as a student nurse I did a placement on a Nero floor. Had a guy who had had a severe stroke. Aphasia (jumbled words) and 3 x assist with a hoist. Late one evening dude walked past the nurses station like nothing had happened, my preceptor carefully followed him and asked what he was doing. He said “oh just going for a walk” like it was no problem. We followed him around the ward for a bit and then he went back to bed. The next day he was back to being a full assist. The guys wife said he would go for a walk every evening before the stroke. The doctors think it must of been muscle memory or some other part of the brain driving him (I’m not sure maybe a Neuro person could explain, I’m a cardiac nurse now! Haha). 3. From Nathaniel66: My uncle had a cancer and he was at the end of the road. Family wanted to take him home for the last Christmas, doctor said there's no chance he will survive 30 miles trip. We took him anyway. It was 18 years ago and he's perfectly fine. Doctors don't know why, but the cancer just reversed itself. 4. From biscuits_n_wafers: I am an ENT surgeon. During my post-graduation we were just winding up at 2'oclock a busy OPD, the senior resident of obs and gyn hospital came rushing on a scooter to get us. As the OPD was locked the phone was no reply and it was the year 1989. Turned out that a full term woman was taken for caesarean under spinal anesthesia and was later given general anesthesia in which a breathing tube was required to be inserted through the mouth/nose into the airway. But she hid the fact while giving history that due to a childhood injury, her mouth opening was just one finger. So it was impossible to go through mouth and a blind insertion through nose wasn't working. (No flexible endoscope at that time). So they called us to do a tracheostomy (making a hole in airway at the front of neck) through which the tube could be inserted. Meanwhile the only oxygen that the patient could get was through mask. Tracheostomy is a 1mt procedure in emergency but it was easier said than done. The patient was repeatedly arresting and they would do CPR and the moment we began our work, there would be cardiac arrest again. This happened 5-6, times. Ultimately we succeeded in inserting the tube. It seemed a futile exercise to me. Patient was shifted then to the ICU. The next morning I had a call of some other patients from ICU and went there. A woman came and said "thank you so much" my daughter is fine now! I didn't understand then I went to the bed no. She told me and the patient was there, conscious, obeying commands, with no hypoxic damage to brain despite a series of terrifying cardiac arrests. Her daughter from caesarean was also fine and healthy (of course she was delivered before the cardiac arrests.) 5. From obtusemarginal2: Doctor. In general, most of medicine deals with probabilities. Things can happen, or not happen, leading to good or bad outcomes, at a certain level of risk or likelihood. We affect and manipulate these risks through various medications, surgeries, etc. Your risk of having a heart attack is reduced, though not entirely eliminated, through interventions that low your LDL cholesterol, for example. Your risk of malignancy is increased, though not completely guaranteed, by smoking. By virtue of studying these patients, we know most, but not all of these statistical probabilities, albeit not always down to an exact number, as it's challenging to study patients in a vacuum when there are multiple competing/confounding factors making each patient unique. For example, what are the odds of mortality within a year of a heart attack? What is the likelihood of having a stroke if you've been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation? What is the likelihood of remission from a given cancer with appropriate treatment? So, when a patient does exceedingly well despite an extremely low likelihood of doing well, this is still within the realm of statistical probabilities and what is known. A lot of medicine deals with probabilities and you will always have some people that fall within the < 1% category despite seemingly all odds against them, and this is likely where those competing/confounding factors come into play. On a personal note, I've seen a patient on ECMO for cardiogenic shock, who died several times with cardiac arrest, and who had just about every complication under the sun (bleeding, infection, stroke, ventilatory failure), walk out of the hospital. 6. From rhett342: I'm an RN, not a doctor. I worked in dialysis for almost five years. People who have acute renal failure (somehow injured the kidney, kidneys got messed up due to an illness, stuff like that) will sometimes get better and be just fine. Chronic renal failure patients (kidneys just get worn out, usually from diabetes and/or high blood pressure) don't get better. Between my main clinic and floating to other clinics over the years I've cared for hundreds and hundreds of patients. Chronic renal patients don't get better. I got into dialysis because my kidneys were failing and I wanted to know what I was in for. I'd had diabetes for 24 years and high blood pressure for a couple. I was very much a chronic patient. My doctor said I had five, maybe ten years before I'd be on dialysis and looking for a transplant. That was twelve years ago and somehow my kidneys are better today than when I first got diagnosed. The only thing I, or any of the doctors I worked with, can guess is that being in the dialysis center scared my body into somehow fixing them so we don't end up there. 7. From Blorgicus: Patient here: APA syndrome, severe variant. Besides a nearly full occlusion of my IVC down to my left knee in 2015 that was about 8 pounds after removal, which they had never seen that much before in someone my size, I was nearly killed (and should have died) this January when I went in for another clot removal. Completely asymptomatic my whole life until my mid 30s. This time (January), i went in for a standard clot removal when i saw the signs of a new one. They poked a hole in my IVC that didn't show up on fluoroscope during the procedure. On the recovery floor, I sat up and went to go use the bathroom. Bearing down was enough pressure to blow it out and I bled internally, lost about 2 pints of blood into my abdomen, crushed a kidney, and by all accounts should have died. I don't remember the next 48 hours at all because the event threw clots all over my body. My post hospital CT in march shows that i am now 100% occluded from my knees up to my kidneys, and rely completely on collateral circulation and I'm somehow not dead. I don't know if that's a miracle or I'm just made ford tough. 8. From DeadPoet1006: Firstly not a doctor, but had a "miracle" happen to me as a kid So it's the year 2000 and I'm four years old my mum keeps hearing me wheeze so takes me to the doc. Doc checks me over says I'm fine just chubby, so we go home. Shocker, I had a super rare form of asthma and had an asthma attack at home. Mum thought i was faking it at this point so little me is sat there turning literally f*cking blue, I ended up breathing through my stomach and it began swelling (had no idea ya could do this btw). Dad comes home from work. Ambulance is called I'm rushed straight through, breathing tube with steroid down the throat, passing in and out. Don't remember much. Turns out my body pretty much shut down and they put me in the kids ICU on life support. Doctors at the hospital told me mum and dad that I would never breathe on me own again, wanted to turn machine off and declare me dead. Not sure on the next parts truth but according to me mum the moment they were gonna turn it off I started breathing! So yeah I'm a case study still at that hospital they used me in some trials and sh*t. Was pretty cool. F*cking grateful I'm alive though, I'm fairly fit these days and touchwood, I've not had so much as a wheeze since my 13th birthday. No idea how that happened but thanks whoever the f*ck is in the Sky. 9. From Professional-Can8235: Medical assistant here. I saw a nail go through a guy’s thumb and to the other side. Glove included. As we were workman’s comp/urgent care and he wasn’t severely bleeding, we got an X-ray before we sent him to the ER. The nail was a hairline away from the bone. His story, paraphrased and in English (he spoke Spanish): “I was using a nail gun at work. I turned off the safety to move quickly and my dumba*s forgot to move my hand.” The X-ray was f*cking awesome. 10. From Urethra_tormentor: Nurse. Had a woman who was practically unresponsive for days, no sign of improvement, deemed to be end of life. Arranged discharge to a hospice for end of life care, ambulance arrived and transferred her. Less than an hour after arriving at the hospice she woke up and asked one of the nurses there for a can of fosters. Eventually went home and lived for a few years after. Another one, not really a miracle but it scared the hell out of me: I had been off sick with the good old D+V, first shift back we had a new patient arrive a few hours into shift. Started admitting him, paperwork and so on. Part way through he told me to stand up, looked at me for a while and said "that stomach pain you have been having - I thought it might be your appendix but you had that taken out as a kid in Scotland, never mind." I did have it removed when I was on holiday in Ayre - yay butlins! Stayed as far away from him as I could after that. 11. From Bigfilmguy75: I'm not sure if this qualifies, but 16 years ago I tried to commit suicide 3 times in 3 months. First I cut my wrist, got into a hot bath and passed out. Woke with a golf ball sized blood clot on my wrist. Then, after buying Paracetamol (Acetaminophen for US users) from every different different store in my town over the course of a week, I took 280 tablets over two days. Waited 5 days to get help because, although I wanted to die, I didn't want to die alone. Had very intensive treatment and managed somehow to sustain absolutely no liver/kidney damage at all. Finally I ducked under a level crossing barrier and walked up the train tracks. The train stopped a quarter of a mile away. Either I'm immortal or someone, somewhere was really looking out for me. 12. From lennykingofrats: I don't think that I have. I've seen things that didn't have an explanation, but nothing that registered as unexplainable. Sometimes people do a lot better prognostically than you would have ever expected, but there's always the sense that, given perfect information, this could probably be explained. Either they were misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed initially, or they have a particularly robust response to x medication due to y gene that we'll eventually find out about or they're just feeling a lot better because of other changes they've made in their life and their condition is just a static force in a dynamic and changing picture. Simultaneously occurring problems can often have very strange manifestations that either aren't easily diagnosable or can for a moment in time seem like one particularly severe thing or disease. If one or both of those underlying problems is transient, it can then create the appearance that a severe condition from which a person should not recover has somehow spontaneously remitted, but this is only an appearance. It's important to keep in mind how much we still don't know and to work from a place of humbleness in determining or reevaluating a diagnosis, but ultimately no one is regrowing limbs or having their tumors disappear or anything inexplicable in that sense. That I don't believe in miracles is a big part of why I see the pursuit of science as essential. 13. From __F3R__: It happened to me a lot of times as a medic. But we, as the doctors, have to attribute it to some physical, explainable circumstance. Problem is: our scientific community is very cropped, very narrow sighted and arrogant. There is an untold paradigm: "Anything that happens but I don't understand, didn't happen or must be converted to something I can explain", instead of accepting our science is limited and we (humans), at our current level, cannot understand or explain certain things. Current science doesn't like to expand; the scientists who are revolutionary explorers of the unknown are mistreated, marginalized and are not financed.