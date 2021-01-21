13 funny reactions to Joe Biden redecorating the Oval Office.

It's tradition for incoming presidents to change the decorations of the Oval Office to reflect their heroes, and the type of presidency they want to establish.

Biden Oval Office vs. Trump Oval Office pic.twitter.com/4plAURP1Y4 — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) January 20, 2021

Biden's Oval Office decor has centered around a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt, which is meant as a nod to the mirage of national crises Roosevelt was handed, a similar parallel to the position Biden is in.

Our first look at President Biden in the Oval Office #Inauguration2021

📷 Jim Watson pic.twitter.com/6WYqVWtT0c — Michael Pegram (@MichaelNBC12) January 20, 2021

Biden also installed busts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy near the fireplace, a bust of Rosa Parks, as well as labor organizer Cesar Chavez, meant to signal his respect for the ongoing civil rights struggle in America.